The area’s 4,490 new cases Monday were the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic, fueled by a record 2,677 new infections in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health said it was partly the result of a reporting issue stemming from the agency’s data system being down for an upgrade for part of the weekend, which funneled more cases into Monday’s total.

New Virginia restrictions went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday that lower the number of people allowed to gather indoors or outdoors to 25 and impose new limits on restaurants and businesses. The restrictions require restaurants to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. and to close by midnight.

The state’s rising caseload prompted Virginia’s House of Delegates to decide it will meet online for the 2021 legislative session that convenes in January. The House went virtual in the summer during a special session, while the state Senate — which hasn’t announced its January plans — met in a large conference room at the Science Museum of Virginia.

In Maryland, the rapid rise in caseloads prompted another suburban county Monday to reimpose limits on social gatherings.

Howard County joined the state’s other most populous jurisdictions in adding pandemic-related restrictions, capping outdoor gatherings at 25 people and indoor gatherings at 10. County Executive Calvin Ball did not reduce the capacity allowed in restaurants or impose limits that would impact religious organizations or businesses, which he said are not primary sources of infections in the county.

“Our decisions will continue to be data-informed and people-driven,” Hall said in a statement. “Through our contact tracing efforts, we’ve identified transmission from family or close friends makes up much of our cases.”

New restrictions took effect Sunday evening in Prince George’s County. The new rules limit gatherings to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors. Restaurants, which had been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, are limited to 25 percent capacity indoors and 50 percent outdoors.

Maryland’s seven-day rolling average jumped Monday to a record 1,755 infections, a number that has doubled since the start of November.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last week reimposed restrictions on restaurants, limiting indoor dining to half capacity, while several localities last week enacted more aggressive measures.

Hogan on Monday sent a letter to the state’s 10 members of Congress, urging them to prioritize passage of coronavirus stimulus funding during the lame-duck session.

“The fall surge of covid-19 will continue to place an enormous strain on both our health care system and our economy,” he wrote.

Hogan has long advocated for additional aid for state and local governments. Last week, he decided to spend the state’s final $70 million that came from the last round of federal aid in the spring.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has not added new restrictions amid the latest jump in cases. The city’s seven-day rolling average rose Monday to 140 infections, up from 86 to start the month but below the peaks of April and May.

In addition to 4,490 new cases, the greater Washington region Monday also added 13 fatalities. Virginia added six deaths to its record number of new infections, while Maryland had 1,726 cases and seven deaths, and D.C. added 87 cases and no deaths.