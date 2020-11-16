The area’s 4,490 new cases Monday were the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic, fueled by a record 2,677 new infections in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health said it was partly the result of a reporting issue stemming from the agency’s data system being down for an upgrade for part of the weekend, which funneled more cases into Monday’s total.

New Virginia restrictions went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday that lower the number of people allowed to gather indoors or outdoors to 25 and impose new limits on restaurants and businesses. The restrictions require restaurants to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. and to close by midnight.

The state’s rising caseload prompted Virginia’s House of Delegates to decide it will meet online for the 2021 legislative session that convenes in January. The House went virtual in the summer during a special session, while the state Senate — which hasn’t announced its January plans — met in a large conference room at the Science Museum of Virginia.

In Maryland, the rapid rise in caseloads prompted another suburban county Monday to reimpose limits on social gatherings.

Howard County joined the state’s other most populous jurisdictions in adding pandemic-related restrictions, capping outdoor gatherings at 25 people and indoor gatherings at 10. County Executive Calvin Ball did not reduce the capacity allowed in restaurants or impose limits that would impact religious organizations or businesses, which he said are not primary sources of infections in the county.

“Our decisions will continue to be data-informed and people-driven,” Hall said in a statement. “Through our contact tracing efforts, we’ve identified transmission from family or close friends makes up much of our cases.”

Maryland’s seven-day rolling average jumped Monday to a record 1,755 infections, a number that has doubled since the start of November.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last week reimposed restrictions on restaurants, limiting indoor dining to half capacity, while several localities enacted more aggressive measures.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has avoided adding new restrictions amid the latest jump in cases. The city’s seven-day rolling average rose Monday to 140 infections, up from 86 to start the month but below the peaks of April and May.

D.C. health director LaQuandra Nesbitt said Monday that an increasing number of residents who rarely leave their homes — those who don’t work or socialize in large groups outside the house — are contracting coronavirus from fellow members of their household who do spend more time in public.

Nesbitt presented new data showing the activities people participated in during the two weeks before they contracted the virus. Twenty-eight percent of patients had attended at least one social event with more than five people, 26 percent had dined in a restaurant, 25 percent had gone to work and 14 percent had traveled.

Some patients participated in more than one of these activities, while 42 percent of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in early November reported that they did not participate in any, Nesbitt said.

In some cases, they caught the virus in other ways — trips to the grocery store or one-on-one meetings with friends, for example. But in more cases this month than in previous months, Nesbitt said, the answer lay with the social or workplace behavior of someone else in their home.

“They live in households where someone participated in those activities,” she said. “That is increasingly common, especially in multigenerational homes.”

Nesbitt said data shows that in the past week — as cases in D.C. have been surging — the highest proportion of cases involve 25- to 34-year-olds, followed by 35- to 44-year-olds, then 20- to 24-year-olds.

Though far fewer older D.C. residents are contracting the virus, they can catch it from young adults, and tend to have more severe cases when they do. The information Nesbitt presented came from contact-tracing interviews.

Of those who had dined in a restaurant, Nesbitt said contact tracers don’t ask whether those meals happened indoors or outdoors because phone interviews with sick and worried coronavirus patients already run long — about 25 minutes, before they are asked for information about close contacts. Experts recommend the interview be about 10 minutes.

Public health officials don’t need to know whether patients dined indoors or outdoors, Nesbitt said, adding that the science is settled that outdoor dining is much safer. The same goes for Thanksgiving gatherings, Bowser reiterated Monday.

“Don’t crowd around a dining table,” she said. “It’s just simply not the year to do that.”

As the region continues to take a financial hit from the pandemic, Hogan on Monday sent a letter to Maryland’s 10 members of Congress, urging them to prioritize passage of coronavirus stimulus funding during the lame-duck session.

“The fall surge of covid-19 will continue to place an enormous strain on both our health care system and our economy,” he wrote.

Hogan has long advocated for additional aid for state and local governments. Last week, he decided to spend the state’s final $70 million that came from the last round of federal aid in the spring.

In addition to 4,490 new infections, the greater Washington region Monday also added 13 fatalities. Virginia added six deaths to its record number of new infections, while Maryland had 1,726 cases and seven deaths, and D.C. added 87 cases and no deaths.