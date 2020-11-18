Maryland reported 2,018 new cases Wednesday with the state’s seven-day average of 1,914 daily cases setting a record for the 15th straight day. It’s the third-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic — with all three coming in the past five days. Maryland also reported 16 new coronavirus-related deaths.

The state tightened pandemic-related restrictions Tuesday, for the second time this month, when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an executive order to limit the hours that restaurants can operate and the number of people allowed in retail stores.

The order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, requires bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. for indoor service and reduces capacity allowed in retail stores, religious facilities, fitness centers, personal service facilities and bowling alleys to 50 percent.

Hogan’s order also prohibits most hospital visitations and limits indoor visits at nursing homes, with some exceptions.

The new order will minimally change conditions in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, which have generally opted to reopen at a slower pace than state guidelines allow.

New restrictions went into effect Monday in Virginia that lowered the number of people allowed to gather and imposed new limits on restaurants and businesses.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) last week announced that he was lowering the number of people allowed for gatherings indoors or outdoors from 250 to 25, while requiring restaurants to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. and close by midnight. Northam’s announcement marked the first statewide tightening of coronavirus restrictions since Virginia began to loosen guidelines in June.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has avoided adding restrictions amid the latest jump in cases. The city recorded 156 new cases Wednesday, near its seven-day average of 155 daily cases. That average number has doubled since the end of October, but it is still below the peak of 194, set May 6.

D.C. recorded five new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday — the most in a single day since June 16.