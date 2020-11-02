The average number of new daily infections across the region has jumped for nine consecutive days, fueled by rises in each jurisdiction. Virginia has hit records for three straight days, while Maryland is about 20 percent below its May peak.

D.C. is recording about half the cases it saw in early May, although the number has more than doubled in the past month.

D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said Monday that the number of new cases in the city is trending in the wrong direction — and that upcoming holiday gatherings could exacerbate that tally. D.C.’s seven-day average stands at 89 cases, up from 36 at the beginning of October.

“Unfortunately, the District of Columbia has not been spared from the rises in the number of covid cases that we are seeing across the country,” she said. “We have had concerns about what it would mean for fall and winter season as people have more indoor activity … and people may plan to spend more time with their family and friends.”

It’s possible that some of those gatherings took place during Halloween weekend, Nesbitt said. The aftermath of Halloween celebrations could lead to a further rise in cases in the coming weeks, she added, but noted that social distancing, masks and monitoring for symptoms could lessen the impact.

“Being zealous and mindful of what we’re doing as a community can help us keep that curve flattened and not stress our resources, both from a testing perspective as well as our health-care system and hospitalization capacity,” Nesbitt said.

Caseloads in Northern Virginia have risen to their highest level since mid-June, although it remains at about half the May peak. Infections continue to march upward in rural Southwest Virginia, accounting for nearly one-third of all infections in the state.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) last week referred to the Southwest as a “hot spot,” saying health officials are working to lower numbers in the region. Northam said Monday he was confident the election could take place safely Tuesday despite the rising trendlines of the coronavirus.

In Maryland, the average daily caseload Monday was 879, up from 530 at the start of October. Officials in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties have recently cited the rising caseloads for keeping their localities at the second phase of recovery.

The number in coronavirus cases across the greater Washington region is still about half the national average. D.C. is recording an average of 13 new daily infections per 100,000 residents, a number that stands at 25 nationally. North Dakota, with the nation’s highest rate of infection, is recording 148 new infections for each 100,000 residents.

D.C. health officials Monday added three states to the city’s list of locations considered “high-risk” for travel because of the pandemic, raising the number of states under the designation to 42.

The growing number of states on the city’s travel advisory means nine-in-10 residents of the country would be required to isolate before nonessential travel in the nation’s capital.

A state is considered high-risk if its seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people. Under an order from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), anyone who comes to the city from a high-risk state for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for two weeks.

Those who arrive in D.C. from one of the states for essential purposes are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks. No states were removed from the list Monday, but California, Oregon and New Jersey were added, while Maryland and Virginia remain exempt from the order.

About 296 million Americans — roughly 90 percent of the population — live in states that are included in the city’s travel advisory. New York is by far the most populous state not included in the advisory.

The greater Washington region Monday recorded seven additional deaths and 1,945 new coronavirus cases — ending a six-day streak with daily caseloads surpassing the 2,000 mark. Virginia added 1,026 cases and three deaths, Maryland added 850 cases and three deaths, and D.C. added 69 cases and one death.

Despite the rise in caseloads, the rate of virus-related deaths has held relatively steady since July. Hospitalizations have ticked upward slightly in recent days.