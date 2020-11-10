Maryland has allowed local governments to reopen more slowly than the state’s reopening timeline and retain more restrictive policies, even as Hogan lifts them statewide. But local officials with the state’s six largest jurisdictions have for months criticized the approach, arguing that a “patchwork” reopening hampers their ability to curb the virus effectively and that Hogan has not included local governments in his pandemic decision-making.

Top officials from Baltimore, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and the city of Baltimore reiterated their message in a Saturday letter to Hogan, noting it had been 169 days since he had participated in a statewide call with county leaders.

“All of us have thanked you repeatedly for taking these bold steps to save lives in our counties,” they wrote. “But it seems as if the state’s resolve has weakened since we collectively achieved that positive progress in our battle against this virus.”

The letter notes that Maryland’s daily case rate per 100,000 residents recently hit a record high of 14.98, which far exceeds the rate when Hogan imposed a stay-at-home order. In addition, the “stop signs” included in the state’s recovery outline — a sustained increase in hospitalization or community transmission, for example — are “staring us in the face,” the officials said. Covid-related hospitalizations have ticked upward since mid-October.

“Our residents do not live their lives confined within the borders of our counties,” the letter said. “So our efforts to contain this deadly virus should not either.”

Coronavirus infections in Maryland have spiked in the past week, with six consecutive days of more than 1,000 new cases. The coronavirus test positivity rate climbed past 5 percent Monday for the first time since June.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced Friday the city would be reimposing restrictions on social activity, including limiting the capacity of indoor and outdoor facilities to 25 percent, halting indoor dining at 10 p.m. and prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

In Montgomery, County Executive Marc Elrich (D) last week issued an executive order that would limit gatherings to 25 people or fewer and reduce capacity for restaurants and shops from 50 percent to 25 percent. The county council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the changes.

Maryland on Tuesday also launched a voluntary contact-tracing application, called MD COVID Alert. Residents who set the region on their iPhone or Android smartphone as Maryland will receive a push notification inviting them to receive exposure notification alerts, officials said. The system, which gives users a random ID to track possible exposure, does not collect or share personal information, said Katherine Feldman, the state’s contact tracing unit director.