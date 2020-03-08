The School Without Walls High School employee has displayed no symptoms and tested negative for the virus, city officials said.
Still, D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said the school would be closed Monday so crews could thoroughly clean the campus. The closure will also give school leaders time to communicate with staff and families.
“She has, and continues to be, asymptomatic,” Ferebee wrote in a letter to students and families. “Therefore, there is no immediate risk to students and staff. However, out of the outmost of caution, we are closing the school for one day.”
The person who tested positive stayed in the District for one night after arriving in the United States from Nigeria, the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said. They said the school staff member was one of three people who stayed in the same residence as the person who tested positive, and was described as a close contact.
The staff member was not identified.
School Without Walls is a selective public high school serving about 600 students in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Northwest Washington. Students from all eight wards of the city attend the school.
School Without Walls at Francis-Stevens — an elementary and middle school that shares some administrative staff with the high school but is in a separate facility — will remain open Monday.