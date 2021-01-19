The Hogan administration has said the state is vaccinating about 12,000 people each day. But those numbers dipped to 7,120 on Saturday and 1,571 on Sunday, Ferguson said.

Ferguson said state senators are fielding numerous calls from constituents about when and where they can get vaccinated, causing “unacceptable levels of confusion.” Meanwhile, county officials said Tuesday they are scrambling to address confusion over vaccine eligibility and administration, with some residents from Montgomery County and elsewhere flocking to Prince George’s County for vaccine appointments.

Jinlene Chan, Maryland’s acting deputy health secretary, said Sunday that no state policy requires people to be vaccinated in their home county.

Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, said the state is doing the best it can with the vaccine supply available, noting that Maryland has administered more doses than have 32 other states.

“This is going to take some time, and as the governor has repeatedly cautioned, you’re going to see stories about not enough appointments, long lines, waiting lists and demand exceeding supply,” he said in an email.

As of Monday, about 265,000 Marylanders had been vaccinated. Black residents accounted for 25 percent of those who were vaccinated, compared with making up 30 percent of the population. White residents accounted for 55 percent of those vaccinated, while making up 58 percent of the population.

Ferguson said the racial disparity isn’t large, but noteworthy given the virus’s disproportionate effect on the Black community. “We have got to be intentional in preventing inequitable distribution of this vaccine,” he added.

Hogan announced last week that residents who fall in priority Phase 1B could begin receiving vaccines Monday, but some counties said they have not received enough doses to move ahead.

Officials in Montgomery County said Tuesday the suburb is still vaccinating health-care workers and first responders, and is not yet able to allow those in priority Phase 1B to register for appointments. Baltimore County’s health officer said, “from a practical perspective... we do not have enough vaccines” to match the state’s plan.

Frederick County announced that only those in Phase 1A and those older than 75 are eligible. Others included in 1B, such as teachers and child-care providers, or those in lower priority groups “will be turned away at the clinic and you will be taking an appointment from someone else.”

“Our biggest concern about the governor’s announcement is that it’s given people the impression that there’s something available when there’s not,” Montgomery’s head of emergency management, Earl Stoddard, told county lawmakers.

Over the weekend, some residents in Baltimore County, Montgomery County and elsewhere in the state said they were able to secure vaccine appointments in Prince George’s County, but not in their own jurisdiction.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said Tuesday that officials realize “we have many people from outside our county who have made a large number of appointments” to get vaccinated.

To ensure vaccine distribution is done equitably, there will be a “reset” after Feb. 9, she said. Everyone who has made an appointment for a first dose before then — even if they do not live in Prince George’s County — will be able to get their vaccine. But those who scheduled appointments afterward will have to fill out preregistration forms that health officials say will give them more control over who is getting vaccinated.

“We want people who are living here and working here to get their vaccinations here,” she said.

Montgomery County Health Officer Travis Gayles said the county hasn’t been able to expand eligibility for vaccine appointments because it has already administered the vast majority — 95 percent — of its vaccine doses and does not want to schedule appointments far into the future.

“We schedule vaccination appointments when we have vaccines in hand,” said health department spokeswoman Mary Anderson. Montgomery County has 20,000 people left in priority group 1A to vaccinate, she added, and the county’s allocation of 7,300 doses from the state this week is insufficient to cover that.

“If we’re going to vaccinate 75-year-olds this week, what we’re effectively saying is we’re taking it away from health-care workers and giving it to those 75 and older,” said Stoddard. “That’s the choice we’d have to make.”

County Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large) said he worries about the “equity implications” of residents from wealthier Montgomery County snapping up vaccine appointments in Prince George’s County, which is majority-Black. Riemer and other lawmakers urged health officials to assure county residents they will receive the vaccine soon and not to scramble for slots elsewhere.

“The uncertainty is what is killing [residents] mentally,” said council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1)