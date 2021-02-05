Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) and County Council Chairman Calvin Hawkins toured the Six Flags site Friday, watching as cars snaked through the parking lot, residents received shots from their cars, then waited for 15 or 30 minutes in a separate “observation area” of the parking lot for any possible allergic reactions.

AD

AD

“What could be better?” Sally Farrell asked as she waited for the vaccine, her car window open on the sunny day. “I’m excited. Totally excited. I can’t wait.”

Farrell, of Ellicott City, registered for an appointment in Howard County but never got one scheduled. The 73-year-old said her son-in-law signed her up for the appointment at Six Flags and had also gotten appointments for two other relatives at a Giant pharmacy.

“He gets lots and lots of points,” she said with a laugh.

Hogan said priority was given to residents of Prince George’s who were preregistered for appointments, but he did not know how many of the slots had been filled by Prince Georgians, partly because state contractors had difficulty contacting people to tell them about their appointment.

Hogan said a state website with appointments at Six Flags that are available to all Marylanders launched at 8 a.m. Friday. Within two hours, he said, 10,000 appointments had been filled.

AD

AD

“They certainly had the first crack at it,” Hogan said of Prince Georgians. “There is a lot of reluctance. … Many people in Black and brown communities are refusing to take the vaccine.”

Alsobrooks said it is the obligation of government to provide people with the education they need to feel comfortable receiving the vaccine.

“Everybody deserves to have the vaccine, whether they are concerned about it or not,” Alsobrooks said, noting that she was grateful to the state for choosing to put its first mass vaccination site in Prince George’s, which has had the most infections in the state.

Prince George’s resident Sandra David, who spent eight days in the hospital because of complications due to virus last year, said Friday that she was feeling “fine, but cautious” as she waited for her first shot.

“If they open the schools back up, I want to be as prepared possible,” said David, a 60-year-old prekindergarten teacher.

She said the vaccination process had been smooth — she received an email two days ago alerting her about the appointment Friday. She had registered about two weeks earlier.

AD

AD

Montgomery County resident Larry Lynn said he was reading the news Friday morning when he got a text from the state telling him an appointment was available at Six Flags.

Lynn, who had appointments canceled four times, said he was pleasantly surprised. He got dressed and hopped in his car. “I feel good,” the 72-year-old said.

The greater Washington region recorded 6,885 new coronavirus infections Friday and 126 fatalities. Virginia added 5,069 cases and 82 deaths, Maryland added 1,547 cases and 36 deaths, and D.C. added 269 cases and eight deaths.

The rolling seven-day average number of new infections in the region has continued to fall since peaking at 8,698 on Jan. 12. On Friday, that number stood at 4,961. The recent average number of daily deaths attributed to the virus was 85.

AD