Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the Washington region in March, thousands of businesses have been forced to shutter under stay-at-home orders, creating a spike in unemployment. Jobless claims have generally trended downward for several weeks as the region takes steps to reopen.
Nearly 1.6 million jobless claims have been filed in the District, Maryland and Virginia in the past three months.
In the District last week, 3,291 people filed jobless claims, down from 3,559 a week earlier. In Maryland, 41,104 claims were filed, an increase from 31,920 the week before. Virginians filed 30,164 claims, down from 31,379 the previous week.
Nationally, another 1.5 million jobless claims were filed during the week. More than 44 people have filed jobless claims nationwide since the pandemic began.