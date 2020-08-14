She said county officials are awaiting further details from the state and decided to close all testing sites until they have more information. Anderson said the county typically runs about eight clinics each week.
“Testing is canceled for all of our sites until further notice,” reads a notice on the county’s website. “We will resume testing as soon as possible.”
AdvaGenix officials did not respond to requests for comment Thursday or Friday.
County officials announced Thursday that they closed two coronavirus testing sites, citing complications with the processing of tests by AdvaGenix, but they expanded that closure Friday to include all county-operated sites.
The sites at the Silver Spring Civic Building and White Oak Community Recreation Center, which collectively process about 1,100 tests each week, were closed out of “an abundance of caution,” Montgomery County health officer Travis Gayles said Thursday.
The county’s contract with AdvaGenix provided for self-administered tests primarily for those who were asymptomatic.
Gayles recommended that anyone tested at a county-sponsored clinic in the past two weeks get retested at a community-based clinic. The roughly 19,000 tests completed by AdvaGenix in the past two months represent about 8 percent of all tests in the county during that time, according to a county news release Thursday.
The other tests were conducted at clinics not operated by the county.