Maryland’s 68-page plan aims to “immediately make the vaccine available to Marylanders at highest risk of developing complications from COVID-19 as well as our critical front line health care workers and essential workers in public safety and education,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a news release.

High-risk health-care workers, first responders, older adults in congregate settings, incarcerated people and people with comorbidities and underlying conditions will be eligible for a vaccine during the first of two phases of distribution.

The plan outlines 13 focus areas, including an estimate of critical populations, vaccine provider recruitment and enrollment, and how health officials plan to ensure residents a vaccine is safe and effective.

According to the plan, residents will use the MarylandVax.org website to preregister for the vaccine, and providers will use an online immunization database to order vaccines and to track their delivery and the doses administered.

Maryland began discussing vaccine plans in April, and state health officials have reviewed lessons learned from the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, according to the draft.

Virginia also has made its vaccine distribution plan public. Unlike Maryland, that state included estimates of how much funding it would need to vaccinate its residents.

Virginia health officials said it will cost about $71 million to help communities set up and operate mass vaccination clinics.

In the District, Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said last week the city probably won’t make its draft public.

James Blumenstock, a senior vice president at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, which represents the public health agencies of each state and the District, said jurisdictions might opt not to share their plans if they believe them to have sensitive information. Others might not share because the CDC plans to release executive summaries of the plans, he said.

“I think the general feeling from the state health departments is the greater the transparency, the better,” Blumenstock said.

The release of Maryland’s plan comes as the seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus infections across the region has ticked downward for about a week.

The region started October with a daily average of 1,313 new cases — a number that peaked at 1,801 on Oct. 14 before falling slightly over the past week to 1,676 daily cases on Tuesday.

The greater Washington region Tuesday recorded 1,566 new coronavirus cases and 38 additional deaths. Virginia added 926 new cases and 28 deaths, Maryland added 560 cases and nine deaths, and D.C. added 50 cases and one death. Each jurisdiction’s daily caseload was slightly below its recent seven-day average.

The number of new reported fatalities across the region was the highest in a single day since Sept. 23, led by statewide increases in Virginia.

Virginia Department of Health officials said the increase isn’t evidence of a surge in new deaths, but rather the result of waiting for death certificates to be prepared and for the data to be entered into the Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System. Department spokeswoman Maria Reppas the new reported deaths have occurred since Oct. 11.