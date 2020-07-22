“In most cases, if you are outside of your house you should have your mask on,” Bowser said.

In Baltimore, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young (D) signed an executive order suspending indoor dining at bars and restaurants beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. The city’s health commissioner is also mandating that residents wear masks when they are outdoors and when social distancing of six feet is not possible.

Baltimore is the first jurisdiction in Maryland to restrict activities that were permitted under its reopening plan. The order reverts activity back to outdoor dining and carryout services only.

“These decisions were not easy, nor were they made to punish a particular industry,” Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said. “These decisions are rooted in current data and trends we’re seeing in covid-19 cases in Baltimore City.”

Dzirasa said the city’s cases are climbing at a higher rate than it expected with increased testing.

“While our fatalities have not dramatically increased, they have not decreased either,” she said, noting that deaths are a lagging indicator of a spike in new cases.

In the past month, Baltimore City’s cases have doubled from an average of 63 cases a day on July 4, which was two weeks after reopening, to an average of 134.

The highest incidence and positivity rates are among residents between the ages of 20 and 40. The city’s daily positivity rate, when averaged over a week, has jumped from 5.2 percent earlier in the month to 6.8 percent. Some neighborhoods in the city, including Canton and Patterson Park, have positivity rates as high as 22 percent.

“We anticipated that reopening would come with an increase in cases but all the data trends combined raises our level of concern and requires a reevaluation of the opening allowed under Phase 2,” Dzirasa said.

The increasing caseloads prompted New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo this week to add Maryland and Virginia to his state’s travel advisory list that requires visitors to quarantine for 14 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“As infection rates increase in 41 other states, our numbers continue to steadily decline, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our incremental, data-driven opening,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Maryland and Virginia were two of 10 states, including Indiana and Washington, added to New York’s list of states that have “significant community spread.” The list also includes Florida, Georgia and other hot spots.

The travel advisory comes as several local health officials in Maryland, concerned about the rate of infection in their jurisdictions, have asked the state to reconsider its reopening strategy.

