Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate dropped Tuesday to 3.5 percent, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic. The city of Baltimore and Baltimore County — which had seen a recent rise in infections — notched their lowest positivity rates since late March.
Prince George’s County, which was hit hard during the height of the pandemic, recorded a record-low rate of positive tests, while its average daily caseload dropped to 132 — the lowest since July 24. Infection rates have continued to hold steady in Montgomery County.
In Virginia, average daily caseloads have changed little since late July. Northern Virginia has seen a slight rise, with Arlington County recently recording its highest daily average since June 3. Fairfax County’s seven-day average stood at 80 cases, up slightly compared with recent weeks.
In D.C., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Tuesday announced the relaunch of a program created in 2018 to provide financial help to homeowners who need assistance paying their mortgage as a result of the pandemic. Residents who qualify for the D.C. Mortgage Assistance Program can receive loans toward paying a mortgage for up to six months.
“By repurposing this existing assistance program, we can provide homeowners with some peace of mind and help relieve some of the financial burden during this public health emergency,” Bowser tweeted.
D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported 1,670 new cases Tuesday. An additional 32 fatalities brought the region’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 6,541.
D.C. reported 89 new cases and two new deaths, Virginia reported 996 cases and 17 deaths, while Maryland reported 585 cases and 13 deaths.