“Our numbers clearly show that it is not safe to move to Phase 3,” Prince George’s health officer Ernest L. Carter said at a news conference. “If we stay vigilant together, the road forward can be a lot smoother. If we don’t . . . we might as well buckle up for another surge.”

Alsobrooks’s decision will keep movie theaters and entertainment venues closed in the hard-hit county, where more than 26,000 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. That accounts for nearly a quarter of the state’s total caseload.

AD

AD

Washington’s Maryland suburbs generally have lifted pandemic restrictions at a slower pace than have other parts of the state.

Leaders in Montgomery and Baltimore City decided Wednesday to stay in Phase 2, while Anne Arundel County leaders were expected to announce Thursday whether to advance to Phase 3.

Officials in Howard and Baltimore counties have said they will jump to the next phase.

Alsobrooks on Thursday said Prince George’s looks forward to loosening restrictions when infections decline further, but she did not provide a timeline for such changes.

“Whatever openings we make are going to be sustainable and responsible,” she said.

Alsobrooks urged residents not to gather in large groups over the Labor Day weekend, adding that the county is still struggling to recover from a surge in cases that emerged after the Fourth of July holiday.

As of Thursday, Prince George’s is posting a seven-day average of about 107 new daily infections, down from 170 in late July, but still higher than the low of 70 in late June.

AD

AD

Alsobrooks’s announcement comes a day after Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said he was disappointed by Hogan’s decision to move the state to Phase 3. He said that Montgomery does not plan to enter the next phase in the near future, but that it could lift certain restrictions on entertainment venues before the Labor Day weekend.

The state’s move to Phase 3 will allow movie theaters and entertainment venues to reopen at 50 percent capacity, with a limit of 250 people, while retail establishments and religious services can increase to 75 percent capacity.

The governor this week cited improving infection rates, the declining use of intensive care beds and expanded testing availability in saying it was safe to lift more of the restrictions that have been in place since March. Hogan also has empowered local officials to set their pace of reopening.

AD

AD

Maryland reported 693 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the state’s highest total in a single day since Aug. 15. The state’s seven-day average of new infections stands at 564, down from 940 average cases on July 31.

Across the greater Washington region, the seven-day rolling average of new infections reached 1,626 on Thursday — the highest number in nearly two weeks, mostly attributed to a slow rise in parts of western Virginia. D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported 1,877 new cases and 24 additional fatalities Thursday.

Virginia’s average daily caseload of 1,013 infections reached its highest level since Aug. 13 after steady rises recently in southwestern and northwestern portions of the state.

AD

As the pandemic continues to take an economic toll, Labor Department numbers released Thursday showed that 19,516 people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia filed new unemployment claims last week. That’s down slightly from 20,725 claims a week earlier.