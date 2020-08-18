“The contract can’t be fulfilled at this point so we pretty much need to move on,” Hudson said.

AD

In a cease-and-desist letter delivered Friday, Maryland health officials said investigators found “pre-analytic deficiencies” in AdvaGenix’s testing operation that may have compromised the accuracy of test results.

AD

William G. Kearns, chief executive of the company, has disputed the state’s characterization of testing concerns, saying in a statement that issues found by Maryland officials were due to “regulatory issues” and did not mean that AdvaGenix’s saliva-based tests were inaccurate.

“It’s unfortunate that the county has taken this action when we expect a swift resolution to the regulatory issues in question,” Kearns said.

As of last week, AdvaGenix had administered nearly 18,000 tests to Montgomery residents, most of whom were asymptomatic. They accounted for 90 percent of tests provided by the county government and 8 percent of all coronavirus tests that were conducted in the county.

AD

Montgomery, which has had the second-highest number of covid-19 infections in Maryland, is reporting a seven-day average 81 new cases as of Tuesday — a number that has declined for five consecutive days.

AD

A similar caseload decline has been recorded across much of the greater Washington region in recent days. D.C., Maryland and Virginia are reporting a seven-day average of 1,623 new infections, down from more than 2,000 earlier this month.

Taison Bell, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Virginia in the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine, said recent caseload declines in the region are an indication of “smart policy” plans in place, and when “people are generally adherent to those restrictions, you can have some measurable control over the virus.”

AD

But Bell warned that any successes can be temporary without continued precautions.

“If we lose vigilance, the virus can ramp up and hit pretty hard,” he said.

While infections numbers have generally declined recently across the region, the seven-day average of new infections in Arlington County climbed to 23 on Tuesday, the county’s highest daily average since June 2. Fairfax County’s daily average in recent days has hovered at levels last seen in mid-June.

AD

Virginia Department of Health data shows Northern Virginia’s seven-day average caseload on Tuesday was 235, up from about 190 earlier this month and 170 a month ago.

Bell said numbers slowly ticking upward in the state’s Washington suburbs — even as caseloads have inched downward in D.C. and the Maryland suburbs in recent days — is a possible worrisome sign.

AD

“The trends are always going to be the tail of the tape,” he said. “Whenever you see something like that it is cause for concern and a sign that you may need to double back on your efforts.”

He said leaders in the Charlottesville area recently have dialed back some reopening measures to limit the size of gatherings and the numbers of people who can eat indoors.

Bell said the Northeast part of the country appears to have better messaging on wearing masks and people adhere to restrictions because the region initially was hit hard.

“If you’ve experienced firsthand what the virus can do you’re typically more receptive of the messaging from health professionals,” he said.