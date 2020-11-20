Virginia, Maryland and D.C. recorded 5,027 new daily infections Friday, lifting the rolling seven-day average of cases to 4,361 — a number that has risen each day since Nov. 3.

Prince George’s County cited the rise in cases in deciding to impose a weekend curfew at National Harbor beginning at 5 p.m. Friday for unaccompanied minors. County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) has said large groups of young people are gathering in the area, including at hotels where parents have rented rooms for their children to host parties.

She previously warned that those events have upset business owners and posed a threat to public safety.

“We are required to take this necessary action to limit the spread of the virus,” she said in a statement late Thursday announcing the curfew.

The curfew will be in effect starting at 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — continuing until 6 a.m. the next morning — for those 17 and under who are without an adult. Minors accompanied by adults are still allowed to shop and dine in the area.

County Health Officer Ernest L. Carter said contact tracing shows most people in Prince George’s who are contracting the virus recently have attended a large party or gathering.

“We know covid-19 is spreading due to people engaging in these high-risk activities, and it needs to stop or more Prince Georgians will get sick and die,” he said.

Those who violate the curfew, including their parents or guardians, could face a $1,000 fine or a misdemeanor, officials said, noting that it is parents’ responsibility to ensure their children do not violate the curfew.

Prince George’s, like the rest of the region, is seeing a marked uptick in coronavirus cases. The county last week reported 2,087 new cases — a 50 percent increase from the week before. The county’s test positivity rate has increased to 8.5 percent, doubling in the past month.

Across the state, Maryland reported 2,353 new cases Friday, lifting its seven-day average of daily cases to 2,188 — its 17th consecutive daily record. Maryland also reported 26 additional deaths, which ties for the most in a single day since June 16.

Virginia reported 2,544 new cases Friday, sending its seven-day average above 2,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The state also recorded 16 new fatalities.

D.C.’s 130 new infections Friday puts its seven-day average at 163 daily cases — double the average of early November. The city also reported two new fatalities.

New D.C. cases in recent weeks have disproportionately originated from Wards 4, 5 and 6, in some of the city’s most gentrifying neighborhoods.

Areas near Union Station, as well as Adams Morgan and U Street, are in the middle of the pack among D.C. neighborhoods for their number of cases since the start of the pandemic, but among the biggest drivers of new cases in the city, according to an analysis of city data by The Washington Post.

Foggy Botton, Capitol Hill and the Southwest Waterfront — which haven’t traditionally been among the city’s hardest-hit areas — have seen the highest rates of increase since late September.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) hasn’t added new restrictions amid the latest jump in cases but said this week she would do so “soon.” Virginia and Maryland — as well as several of Maryland’s most populous jurisdictions — also have reimposed pandemic-related restrictions in recent days.

The Smithsonian Institution cited the caseload rise Thursday when announcing it will temporarily close eight facilities in the Washington region that had reopened.