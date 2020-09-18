Campus officials say the restrictions are not an official quarantine but students have been told not to attend in-person classes and asked to restrict movements as much as possible. Communal bathrooms can only be used two at a time.
In the past two weeks, 23 Denton students have tested positive for coronavirus.
The restrictions went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. Students also had the option of returning home before the restrictions went into effect.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.