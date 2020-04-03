In neighboring Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Wednesday morning that he expects to see a peak in late April or late May. But he has not quantified the projection for Virginians like Bowser (D) has for the District. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has not released formal projections for his state.

AD

Here’s an explanation of why the models are different and what it means for residents in the greater Washington region.

AD

Are there multiple models?

There have been a number of different models projecting the trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak from private consultants, universities and more. Two, in particular, appear to be shaping government policy.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, or IHME, was cited by White House officials this week and is the source of many graphs and projections that made their way around the Internet this week.

The COVID-19 Hospital Impact Model for Epidemics, or CHIME, developed by Penn Medicine, is the one used by the D.C. government.

AD

Why does Bowser expect a later peak?

The key difference is how the models calculate the benefits of social distancing.

AD

D.C. government believes the IHME model overestimates the impact of social distancing on reducing new infections.

According to city officials, the CHIME model takes into account social distancing measures from the closure of nonessential businesses and schools and the ban on mass gatherings — but it also calculates that many people will not comply.

The model says some 93,000 D.C. residents will contract coronavirus during the pandemic, with the vast majority of them recovering.

AD

“My experience with human beings is we don’t do everything perfectly and our model accounts for people who are very strictly social distancing … and for all the variations we will experience with social distancing,” Bowser said.

What is the peak, anyway?

The summer peak projected by the District government refers to when the city will need the most hospital beds.

AD

The IHME model says the peak will come April 15 — but that the city will have enough hospital beds and ventilators at that time.

Using the CHIME model, the D.C. government has determined it will need far more hospital beds for a summer peak.

Projections based on the CHIME model show the District needing an additional 2,705 intensive care unit beds, while the IHME model shows the city would only need 47 more.

AD

The city’s model also shows D.C. hospitals would need more than 1,000 additional ventilators at the end of June, while the IHME model says the District would not need any more than in currently has.

What does the difference in models mean?

In short, the D.C. government is bracing for the worst.

And using the more dire model is essentially a way to be safe, rather than sorry.

“We pray it’s wrong. We do,” Bowser said. “But we are looking at all of the modeling and we don’t think one that says we don’t need any additional beds is a model that would be safe preparation for the residents of the District of Columbia.”

AD

The city is still preparing for the possibility of a late April peak by adding 1,000 additional hospital beds by April 15, using a mix of existing and new facilities.

AD

How will this affect business and school closures?

The mayor said she has not made a final decision on whether to extend the public health emergency and the associated restrictions beyond April 25.

But she said based on current modeling, the D.C. Public Schools will not reopen as planned on April 27.

That’s a sign that Washingtonians should brace to hunker at home beyond April.

Are there projections for a peak in deaths?

The IHME model projects daily fatalities peaking in the District and the rest of the country in mid-April.

The District, which has reported 15 deaths as of Friday morning, did not release a similar projection for when deaths would peak.