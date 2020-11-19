Maryland reported a record 2,910 new cases Thursday, shattering the previous high set five days previously. It lifted the seven-day average number of cases in the state to 2,119 — the 16th consecutive daily record — which is triple the average of the final days of October. Maryland also reported 21 additional deaths.

AD

AD

Virginia reported 1,954 new cases Thursday, sending its seven-day average to a record 1,823 daily infections. The state also recorded 36 new fatalities.

D.C.’s 213 new infections Thursday lifted its seven-day average to 167 daily cases, approaching the record of 194, set May 6. The city also reported two new fatalities.

Virginia and Maryland — as well as several of Maryland’s most populous jurisdictions — have reimposed pandemic-related restrictions in recent days. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said Wednesday that she would impose new restrictions “soon” to combat the rise in cases.

While numbers continue to rise in the Washington region, the spike in cases has been lower than in much of the country. On Thursday, only Vermont, Maine and Hawaii had a seven-day average caseload lower than that of Virginia and D.C., although Maryland’s rate was higher.

AD

AD

Amanda D. Castel, a professor of epidemiology at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, said current successes are partly the result of measures for travel, mask-wearing and testing that were put in place earlier in the pandemic.

Maine, for example, did well controlling the virus over the summer and required quarantining with ample testing available, she said. Hawaii had strict travel measures, Castel said.

In the Washington region, she credited state and local health officials with generally moving slowly in lifting restrictions.

“They were conservative in their phasing and reopening and watching their numbers before making a decision to reopen in phases,” Castel said. “That probably made a difference in keeping our rates lower for a longer period of time.”

AD

AD

Still, she said the region is seeing a spike that she expects will continue as the holidays approach and people increasingly move activities indoors. She urged the public to avoid travel and to spend Thanksgiving only with those in one’s own household.

Castel blamed part of the recent rise in cases on fatigue with following safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing masks and staying at home. The national curve of new cases is far from flat — mostly turning vertical, she noted — and the Washington region is “unfortunately catching up with other states.”

“Our numbers are trending in the wrong direction,” she said. “We’re in a worse place than we were even back in March. It’s time to start scaling back activities so we can control it as much as we can.”

Until a vaccine is widely distributed, she said, it’s likely that the country and the Washington region will continue to see ups and downs in infection rates.