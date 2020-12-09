Maryland broke a record Wednesday that had stood since May for coronavirus-related hospitalizations, with 1,715 people needing treatment.

Scott said more restrictions could be on the way if the city’s infection rate does not abate.

“Baltimore, we’re still in a pandemic. And to be honest, some of us aren’t acting like it,” Scott said at a news conference.

“I know that covid fatigue is real and has begun to settle in on many. But we must remain vigilant. Please be clear: Covid doesn’t get tired. Covid doesn’t take days off. And covid doesn’t care how you want to go back to normal. It is actively looking to infect us all. We need all residents and businesses to act accordingly.”

Scott also capped capacity at 25 percent for religious institutions, retail establishments, hair salons and barbershops, gyms, the Maryland Zoo and the city’s casino, which is also prohibited from selling food and drink.

All indoor public and private gatherings will be limited to 10 people or fewer, with outdoor gatherings capped at 25 people.

Collectively, the restrictions are the most far-reaching in Maryland since lockdowns began to lift in the spring.

“Based on our current trajectory of cases and hospitalizations, projections show our hospitals will be overwhelmed if we do not act,” Scott said during his first appearance since being inaugurated Tuesday. “I am not afraid to do the right thing over the popular one. This is about saving lives, nothing more, nothing less.”

Statewide and in Baltimore, the daily coronavirus infection rate has tripled since Nov. 1, rising from about 14 people per 100,000 residents to 45 as of Wednesday.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has reimposed some restrictions on dining and other activities, but empowered local leaders to decide whether community conditions warrant tougher restrictions.

The leaders of Maryland’s eight largest jurisdictions scheduled a discussion for 2 p.m. Wednesday to call for “unified action” to mitigate the virus’s spread, according to a news release. Collectively, those leaders govern more than 75 percent of the state’s population.

Daily figures Wednesday put the total number of cases in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. at 513,635. The seven-day average number of new cases hit a record Wednesday in all three jurisdictions.

Virginia also set a single-day record of new cases Wednesday, with 4,398. Maryland’s number of hospitalized patients also set a record, going up 22 percent in the past week and 143 percent in the past 30 days.

Infections from the Thanksgiving holiday week have begun to show up in the region’s tallies, as well as in numbers across the country.

A recent surge in hospitalizations has strained Maryland’s already swollen hospital system and forced some institutions to shuffle patients to less overwhelmed hospitals, but those are also filling up.