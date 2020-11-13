The 1,869 new cases Friday in the Maryland was the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The state’s number of hospitalizations reached the highest level since June 11.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) reimposed new pandemic-related restrictions earlier this week — as did several jurisdictions across the state — hoping to slow the highly contagious virus that is ravaging the state and the nation. Hogan has said the state is prepared to handle the surge, but warned that more challenging times lie ahead.

“These weeks and months ahead will be the most difficult we have faced,” Hogan said Friday in a Twitter message. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance. Stay #MarylandStrong.”

Maryland’s seven-day average caseload is on track to overtake that of more populous Virginia, which has long had a higher number of cases. Virginia is averaging 1,499 daily cases, which down slightly compared to the previous two days.

The U.S. is recording a seven-day average of 40 new coronavirus cases daily per 100,000 residents. Despite the surge of infections in the Washington area, the region’s rate of spread is still about half the national average — a number that stands at 24 new daily cases per 100,000 residents in Maryland, and 18 in Virginia and D.C.

Only four states are recording a lower rate of infection than Virginia and the nation’s capital: California, Maine, Vermont and Hawaii.

Friday is the 10th consecutive day that the seven-day average number of new cases in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. has hit a record. That number stood Friday at 3,090 daily cases, up from 1,313 on Oct. 1.

Boris Lushniak, dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Health, said the Washington region is “following not just the national trend but the worldwide trend” as cases tick upward. He said U.S. caseloads often follow those in Europe by two to four weeks, with that continent recently recording large spikes in cases.

“In Europe, in the U.S. and the DMV region, we’re seeing a third wave,” said Lushniak, who served as the U.S. deputy surgeon general from 2010 to 2015. “We always knew the fall would bring a worsening of the situation.”

He blamed fatigue over following virus health protocols and cooler weather for the rise in cases. Lushniak said infection rates in the Washington region have generally fared better than in many parts of the country, but that could be changing.

“We’re regressing,” he said. “We’re going back to where we were. This is going to get much more serious.”

Lushniak said the public should remain vigilant against the virus, particularly with the holiday season approaching. To avoid tougher restrictions, he said, people need to wear masks, maintain social distancing and not host or attend large gatherings.

A refusal to follow those standard health guidelines could result in “more drastic measures” to avoid putting a strain on the region’s health care system, he said.

The state of Maryland and several of its largest jurisdictions this week enacted a round of restrictions to combat the virus’s spread. Hogan reimposed statewide restrictions — with local governments able to impose more-restrictive policies — that had not been in place since the summer.

Baltimore County on Friday became the latest Maryland locality to toughen its pandemic-related policies. Youth sports will be canceled starting Tuesday, while social gatherings will be capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outside, effective Sunday. Bars and restaurants must close at midnight.

“Now is the time to take action,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. (D) said in a statement. “We all want to get back to normal, we want to go about our lives without restrictions and we want our kids back in school, but none of that can happen unless we all do our part.”

The Frederick County’s Board of Health late Thursday passed new mask requirements, limited the size of religious gatherings to 50 percent of a building’s capacity, and capped other indoor and outdoor social gatherings and business venues to 25 people or 25 percent capacity. Violations can carry escalating fines that start at $250.

Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties joined Baltimore City on Thursday in implementing Maryland’s strictest limits for indoor social gatherings, forbidding groups of more than 10 people inside and lowering capacity at some retail establishments. The Prince George’s order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday, also requires that residents wear masks when outside unless vigorously exercising.

Montgomery County lawmakers approved an order to limit gatherings to a maximum of 25 people and reduce capacity for restaurants and shops from 50 percent to 25 percent. Other counties have said they are considering tougher pandemic-related measures.

Virginia and D.C. haven’t announced new restrictions amid the recent rise in cases.

The greater Washington region recorded 3,263 additional cases and 39 deaths Tuesday. Virginia added 1,235 cases and 27 deaths; Maryland added 1,869 cases and 12 deaths; and D.C. added 159 cases and no deaths.