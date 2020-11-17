Montgomery County officials Tuesday called on Hogan to institute a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the resurgence of the virus and subsequent hospitalizations.

At-large County Council members Will Jawando (D-At Large) and Hans Riemer (D-At Large) said they had written letters to Hogan’s office over the weekend urging him to reintroduce orders that would shut down most commercial and social activity, and bar residents from leaving home unless necessary.

AD

AD

County health officer Travis Gayles said that “from an epidemiological standpoint,” such an order would have “significant value and benefit.”

“We’re seeing some of the highest numbers we’ve seen through the pandemic — and we’re open,” Gayles said. “When we were seeing comparable levels in the spring, everything was shut down.”

The county’s seven-day average number of new daily cases reached 263 on Tuesday, up from about 80 in October.

Maryland, Virginia and the District added 4,519 new cases Tuesday, the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic and topping the record set one day earlier.

Maryland’s seven-day average number of new infections jumped to 1,871, while Virginia’s rose to 1,693, with both states setting records. The District recorded 245 new daily cases Tuesday — the most in a single day since May — lifting the city’s seven-day average to 162, just short of a record.

Hogan’s planned actions Tuesday come a week after he announced new restrictions for the first time since the start of the pandemic, saying health metrics show the state had “crossed over into the danger zone.” The rapid rise in caseloads has prompted restrictions in Maryland’s most populous jurisdictions that are tougher than statewide policies.

AD

AD

New restrictions went into effect Monday in Virginia that lowered the number of people allowed to gather indoors or outdoors and imposed new limits on restaurants and businesses.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has avoided adding new restrictions amid the latest jump in cases.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have jumped in the Washington region alongside the rise in cases, with 2,550 people receiving treatment Tuesday in Virginia, Maryland and the District. That’s up from 1,636 at the start of November. The average number of daily fatalities attributed to the virus has increased to 32, up from 20 at the beginning of the month.

In addition to the record number of infections Tuesday, the greater Washington region also added 55 new fatalities. Virginia had 2,125 new cases and 29 deaths, while Maryland had 2,149 cases and 26 deaths, and the District added 245 cases and no deaths.