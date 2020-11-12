The rolling seven-day average number of new coronavirus infections in Prince George’s County was 214 on Wednesday, a number that has doubled since mid-October. Across Maryland, Virginia and D.C., the seven-day average number of new cases hit a record Wednesday for an eighth consecutive day.

The new restrictions come two days after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) reimposed statewide restrictions that had not been in place since the summer. Maryland restaurants reduced indoor dining capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent, while a health advisory urges a 25-person cap on indoor gatherings and limits nonessential travel to 35 states.

Maryland has allowed local governments to impose more restrictive policies than the state, and leaders in the Washington region generally have opted to reopen more slowly.

In Montgomery County, lawmakers on Tuesday approved an order by County Executive Marc Elrich (D) to limit gatherings to a maximum of 25 people and reduce capacity for restaurants and shops from 50 percent to 25 percent.

A new Baltimore order that requires masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. The order limits the capacity of indoor and outdoor facilities to 25 percent, halts indoor dining at 11 p.m. and prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

Officials in Anne Arundel County also announced new restrictions Thursday, limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. The maximum capacity for indoor dining in bars and restaurants will be reduced from 50 percent to 25 percent beginning Nov. 20.

Baltimore County officials have said they also are looking at increasing restrictions in those jurisdictions.

No new restrictions have been added in Virginia or D.C. as part of the recent surge in cases.