Across Maryland, Virginia and D.C., the rolling seven-day average number of new cases stood Thursday at a record 3,083 daily infections. Recent averages in both Maryland and Virginia also leaped to the highest point since the start of the pandemic.

In Maryland’s second-largest jurisdiction, Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) on Thursday issued an executive order to reimpose pandemic-related restrictions for the first time.

Her order, which goes into effect 5 p.m. Sunday, limits gathering sizes to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors. Restaurants, which had been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, will be limited to 25 percent capacity indoors and 50 percent outdoors.

Capacity at gyms and bowling alleys also will be limited to 25 percent. The capacity at most large retail stores will stay at 50 percent, but Alsobrooks said the county will step up enforcement to ensure those guidelines are being followed.

She also ordered that residents wear masks when outside unless vigorously exercising.

“We really have to hunker down,” Alsobrooks said at a news conference. “We are there in the midst of another surge.”

She said new cases and hospitalizations are rising to concerning levels. The county’s infection rate — measuring, on average, how many people are infected by each person who tests positive — is 1.15, which she said puts Prince George’s in a “high risk” zone. A test positivity rate of 6.4 percent is the county’s highest since July.

“We know you are fatigued of covid-19,” she said. “I am fatigued of covid-19 … but it is so important that we stay the course.”

The rolling seven-day average number of new daily coronavirus infections in Prince George’s County was 216 on Thursday, a number that has doubled since mid-October.

County health officer Ernest L. Carter warned that another coronavirus wave has arrived and said residents need to “recommit themselves to making the necessary sacrifices.”

He said the county has plenty of hospital bed capacity but the number of hospitalizations tied to the pandemic is rapidly increasing. There were 69 such hospitalizations last week, the most since June. Contact tracing continues to show that house parties and family gatherings are the most common sources for contracting the virus, he said.

In neighboring Anne Arundel County, a new order announced Thursday will limit outdoor groups to 25 people starting Friday and suspend youth sports starting Monday. Next week, restaurants must further reduce their indoor dining capacity to 25 percent, down from 50 percent.

“Waiting is not an option,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) said in a statement. “Like our neighboring jurisdictions, we are acting now to slow the spread that will inevitably lead to a hospitalization surge at a time when our hospitals are operating near capacity. This is a more dangerous moment than we faced in the spring, so there is no question that we must take action.”

The new restrictions come two days after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) reimposed statewide restrictions that had not been in place since the summer. Maryland restaurants reduced indoor dining capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent, while a health advisory urges a 25-person cap on indoor gatherings and limits nonessential travel to 35 states.

Maryland has allowed local governments to impose more restrictive policies than the state, and leaders in the Washington region generally have opted to reopen more slowly.

In Montgomery County, lawmakers Tuesday approved an order by County Executive Marc Elrich (D) to limit gatherings to a maximum of 25 people and reduce capacity for restaurants and shops from 50 percent to 25 percent.

A new Baltimore order that requires masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. The order limits the capacity of indoor and outdoor facilities to 25 percent, halts indoor dining at 11 p.m. and prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

Baltimore County officials have said they also are looking at increasing restrictions.

No new restrictions have been added in Virginia or D.C. as part of the recent surge in cases, although leaders have said they are monitoring the rise in cases.

Health experts say colder weather has pushed activities indoors as the public is increasingly disregarding social distancing, mask-wearing and limitations on social interactions. Contact tracing shows much of the spread is occurring during social and family gatherings, noting that the holidays could usher in additional cases.