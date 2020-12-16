“For months now, Virginians in all corners of this state have been doing the right thing. Of course, there are some folks whose antics grab the headlines,” Northam said, then paused and glared angrily from his lectern. “ … to every Virginian who pulls that mask out of their pocket and puts it on before they go into the store. Virginians — Virginians care about each other. That has been a bright light in a dark year, and I am grateful every day for the people of this great commonwealth.”

Northam’s warning comes as the greater Washington region Wednesday reported 6,599 new coronavirus cases and 102 new deaths. The seven-day average of new fatalities in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. reached 78 on Wednesday, a number not seen since May.

Anne Monroe, an epidemiologist at George Washington University’s Milken Institute of Public Health, said part of the increase in cases regionally is the result of social gatherings in which people are indoors, not wearing masks and not social distancing.

Without dramatic restrictions on restaurant dining and gatherings, she said, she doesn’t expect to see the “curve flattening in the short term.”

“Social gatherings are what’s driving the spread,” Monroe said. “And it’s getting harder and harder to do contact tracing.”

Fatigue and opposition to pandemic restrictions were also on display in Maryland.

Four restaurant owners in Anne Arundel County filed a lawsuit against County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) over his decision to limit restaurant service to takeout-only, part of an executive order signed last week to slow the spread of the virus in the county.

Titan Hospitality Group, Heroes Pub, Capo and Severna Park Rib Company are asking for a restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop the restaurants from closing.

But hours before a hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, Pittman amended his order to allow outdoor dining and announced the creation of a $2 million fund to help restaurant workers. The amended order requires that the seating area not be fully enclosed, and mandates that tent sides are down no more than 50 percent. The supplemental money for the fund will require council approval.

“Hospitalization projections and the impact of our actions on those numbers are the primary drivers of our policies, but we must also do everything in our power to assist the county residents who have suffered most throughout this pandemic, our low-wage workers,” Pittman said in a statement.

He also updated the order to clarify restrictions on sports practices, including that private gyms cannot be used for sports or group fitness classes and that roller and ice rinks are limited to 10 people on the rink at a time.

Under Pittman’s original order, restaurants had to eliminate indoor and outdoor dining for four weeks. Retail stores, fitness centers, casinos and personal service facilities were reduced to 25 percent capacity.

“I am absolutely appalled that County Executive Pittman would take such drastic steps given the fragile state of our hospitality industry and the county’s overall economy,” said Stacie MacDonald, a local business executive and former GOP candidate for House of Delegates who is helping to finance the lawsuit. “Actions such as the closure of so many businesses could prove to be the final nail in the coffin for our struggling restaurants and their workers.”

Anne Arundel is averaging more than 200 new daily coronavirus cases this month. As of Tuesday, 135 residents were hospitalized in the county, the most since early May.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Wednesday thanked Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for each providing the city with about 8,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine for state residents employed as health-care workers in the city. District officials have long fretted about vaccine allotment because 75 percent of D.C.’s 85,000 health-care workers commute from Maryland and Virginia.

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital began vaccinating its health-care workers Wednesday as U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar looked on. MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Children’s National, United Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington also vaccinated their workers Wednesday.

As the pandemic’s economic toll rages on, District residents who have had difficulty navigating the city’s pandemic-related unemployment programs had a chance Wednesday to hear directly from Department of Employment Services Director Unique Morris-Hughes, who testified before the D.C. Council.

Morris-Hughes’s guidance came on the heels of a roundtable last week in which several D.C. unemployment recipients outlined troubles with receiving benefits through the city’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The program covers city workers who are not eligible for traditional unemployment or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Assistance, which extends regular unemployment benefits. Both programs are funded through the Cares Act and are set to expire on Dec. 26.

Asked about what claimants can do when benefits come to an end, Morris-Hughes urged them to “call Congress and tell them to act right now.”

“This is very difficult to respond to because there isn’t much control that we have over the sunsetting of these benefits,” she said. “I do think letting Congress know the importance of these programs is helpful.”

Morris-Hughes said PUA recipients who are eligible for the newly announced $1,200 stimulus will begin receiving that payment Wednesday. In contrast with the complex steps required for some of the city’s other unemployment programs, Morris-Hughes promised that the roughly 20,000 residents who are eligible for the one-time payment should receive it before the end of the month.

“We tried to make this as seamless and painless as possible,” she said. “No additional application is needed.”