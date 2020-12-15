“I know there are many factors influencing the distribution of the coronavirus vaccines, but the safety and education of our children demand immediate attention,” Salmon wrote to Jilene Chan, Maryland’s acting deputy secretary of Public Health Services. The letter was dated Dec. 10 but made public by Salmon’s office Tuesday.

Vaccinations began this week in Maryland, Virginia and the District, with the first shipment of doses reserved for health-care workers, first responders and nursing home residents.

Maryland’s next round already gives high priority to elementary and secondary school teachers, along with school staff and child-care providers, said Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan (R). But amid a shortfall of doses available to the first cohort of recipients, advocates for other groups are seeking assurances they won’t be left out.

On Monday, advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities called on local officials to move those individuals higher on the priority list, especially if they live in group homes.

Virginia expects to receive 70,000 doses during the first shipment, while Maryland will receive 50,000. The District expects to receive 6,500 doses, which would cover only a fraction of the 85,000 health-care workers in the city.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has lobbied the Trump administration to allocate vaccines according to where high-priority recipients work instead of where they live. Virginia officials tried to quell some anxiety by promising to send the District 8,000 doses of vaccine to cover health-care workers who live in the state but work in the nation’s capital.

“We’ve been in a dark, long tunnel for 10 months now,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Tuesday while watching medical workers get vaccines at Sentara Healthcare facility in Norfolk. The distributions are “the light at the end of that tunnel.”

Urgency over vaccines comes amid a continuing surge of coronavirus infections in the Washington region, with the seven-day average of new coronavirus-related deaths at its highest level since the late spring, reaching 74 on Tuesday.

The region recorded 5,862 new infections Tuesday, part of what public health officials say has been a post-Thanksgiving holiday bump after families and friends from different households gathered to celebrate — often without wearing masks.

With pandemic fatigue in effect, epidemiologists expect another surge after December holidays. Local officials urged residents Tuesday to keep up their guard by wearing face coverings and taking other preventive steps, such as avoiding large groups.

“The weeks and months ahead may well be the most difficult we’ve experienced since the beginning of the pandemic,” Hogan said in a Twitter message marking the state’s virus-related death count surpassing 5,000. “While many of us have grown numb to the daily statistics, each of these deaths represents somebody’s loved ones and each is a devastating loss to our state.”

Jesse Goodman, a professor at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, said a spike in hospitalizations is putting a strain on doctors, nurses and staff at medical facilities.

In Maryland, the seven-day average number of people hospitalized with virus-related illnesses Tuesday was a record 1,729. Virginia’s weekly average was 2,128, also a record, while D.C. hospitalizations reached an average of 223, the highest since mid-June.

“Seeing the emotional toll that the virus puts on patients and their families is taking a huge amount out of our health-care workforce,” Goodman said. “It’s not totally different from people fighting a war.”

In Montgomery County, where more than 20 percent of hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients after the daily load of new infections climbed past 460 in recent days, officials asked residents to hunker down in that battle.

An executive order to reinstate some shutdown restrictions issued last month by County Executive Mark Elrich (D) was to go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday after the County Council unanimously approved the action.

The order prohibits indoor dining, reduces capacity for retail stores to one customer per 200 square feet and caps indoor and outdoor gatherings for nonprofessional sports to 10 and 25, respectively.

Several residents argued during the meeting against approval of the order, including parents who said limits on youth sports would hurt their children.

Christopher Sargent, a retail manager at Wegmans Food Market, said the new cap on indoor retail would cause long lines at grocery stores and possibly drive panic-buying.

But county officials said that without additional restrictions hospitals are likely to reach full capacity in January.

“I do not enjoy having to make these decisions,” said Council Member Nancy Navarro (D-District 4). “Unfortunately, I think this is exactly what we have to do in order to address these numbers, in order to address these trends.”