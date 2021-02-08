Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) on Monday asked Johnson & Johnson to sell the city 300,000 doses of its single-shot vaccine, seeking to bypass the federal government. The vaccine, which is awaiting authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, is being produced by Baltimore-based Emergent BioSolutions.

“This is about doing what’s right and what’s needed for the city,” Scott said in a news conference Monday. “We’re hopeful Johnson & Johnson will recognize they are making this vaccine here in Baltimore and it would be a shame if Baltimoreans didn’t directly benefit from it.”

D.C. health officials announced that the city will host coronavirus vaccine clinics at the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church in Ward 7, offering more access to the vaccine in communities where the virus’s toll has been the highest and where the lowest percentage of seniors have been vaccinated.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) hosted a virtual town hall Monday with Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s highest-ranking infectious disease expert, as part of the county’s campaign to assuage mistrust of the vaccine.

Fauci answered questions from health officials in the majority-Black county, saying they are receiving questions about whether the vaccine has been linked to fatalities, which vaccine is most effective and whether residents can trust the vaccine because it was developed quickly. Health officials said they wanted to assure communities the vaccine is safe.

“The concern on the part of brown and Black people about engaging in a medical program that is run by the federal government is understandable,” Fauci said. “The first thing we need to do is to respect the concern of people of color who have hesitancy — but at the same time to explain to them that the ethical safeguards that have put into place since Tuskegee and the Henrietta Lacks incident are such that those types of things would be impossible under today’s conditions.”

Meanwhile, Montgomery County’s health department received 1,000 fewer vaccine doses this week than last week.

Raymond Crowel, head of the county’s Health and Human Services Department, said Monday that state officials have not told local officials why the county health department would be receiving 4,500 first doses Tuesday instead of 5,500 it received last week.

“We’re very concerned,” said Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker (D-District 5). “We weren’t getting enough to begin with and this only makes things more difficult.”

Michael Ricci, spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R), said in a statement that “local health departments are one facet of an expanding distribution network.” The state allocates vaccine doses to counties based on population, but those doses might not necessarily go to the local health department. They also go to pharmacies, hospitals and retail providers.

Ricci said the state this week is providing an additional 2,500 doses to Suburban Hospital, which is vaccinating selected patients, residents above 65 and others in priority groups 1A, B and C. The clinics run by Montgomery’s county government are still limiting vaccine appointments to those at least 75 years old. The county has a “good track record” in administering shots, Hucker said, adding that he is seeking more clarity on the county’s reduced allotment.

Montgomery officials also said Monday they have asked the Hogan administration to consider the fairgrounds in Gaithersburg as a location for a mass vaccination site. The state last week opened two such sites — one in Prince George’s and another in Baltimore.

In the District, Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church will vaccinate 200 District residents across two clinics this week as part of the pilot program, and faith leaders will help them register for appointments, said D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt. The new clinics were paired with an announcement that the city will open vaccination appointments at noon and 7 p.m. on Mondays for child-care workers, independent school staff and charter school staff.

Nesbitt pointed out how places of worship have served a historic role in educating Black communities about health issues. She said her team is hopeful that faith leaders will help reach city residents who haven’t tried to register for the vaccine, either because they are intimidated by the process or because they might be more comfortable registering with someone from their church community.

“Engaging [faith communities] and including them on our vaccine confidence effort was a natural progression,” Nesbitt said. “Serving as a natural extension of their faith work, the communities in which they are embedded could help us reach residents in particular in Wards 5, 7 and 8 who have not gone to the website, not called the call center.”

Nesbitt had said that storage and handling requirements might create logistical issues with pop-up clinics. But she said Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church had served a testing site, and that leaders there have established the necessary privacy, safety and vaccine handling protocols for a clinic. Nesbitt indicated the program could be expanded if the community is receptive.

Asked about the possibility of drive-through clinics or clinics at larger venues in the future, Nesbitt pointed to limitations in vaccine supply. As of Saturday, health officials had administered about 68,000 of the 94,100 or so vaccine doses the city has received. The District will receive about 11,500 more doses this week.

She said it’s more equitable to distribute the vaccine supply across multiple sites in the city rather than a singular large location. A mass site at Nationals Park would use up the District’s supply while presenting transportation issues and other problems for people with strict work schedules, Nesbitt said.

“Once the supply opens and we’re getting tens of thousands of doses on a weekly basis, it could make sense to do that,” she said.