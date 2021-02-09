Jinlene Chan, Maryland’s acting deputy health secretary, said smaller localities initially received more vaccine doses per capita because the state set a minimum “floor” of at least 300 doses per week to each jurisdiction. These disparities are closing now that the state is receiving more doses to allocate, said Chan, who testified Tuesday before the county council for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Chan said the state is taking a “whole-of-county” approach to distributing vaccines, which means more doses will be coming to Montgomery, but not necessarily to the health department. The state this week provided an additional 2,500 doses to Suburban Hospital and announced it would host a clinic at Leisure World in Silver Spring, a sprawling retirement community with nearly 10,000 residents.

Maryland officials have said that they plan to add four mass vaccination sites to the two that already are operational, and Chan said the state is “open to considering” one in Montgomery but stopped short of confirming a site for the locality.

“It’s illogical not to have a [mass vaccination site] in the largest jurisdiction in the state,” said County Council member Nancy Navarro (D-District 4).

County Health Officer Travis Gayles added: “It’s extremely challenging to expect our folks to go to another jurisdiction to get vaccinated,” adding that the closest site, at Six Flags in Prince George’s County, is prioritizing Prince George’s residents.

Navarro, who is Latina, criticized the state’s vaccine registration system as having poor Spanish translations. One segment that asked for residents to fill in their race was mistakenly translated into the word that means “car race,” she said. Such errors could deter already-busy and wary residents from signing up for the vaccine, Navarro warned.

She asked that the state include a Montgomery County representative in its planning efforts to reach minority communities.

“I cannot be more forceful about the notion that we are here, suffering, because of the disconnect in terms of our ability to access state decision-making,” Navarro said. “This has really hindered our work.”

County lawmakers also voted 7 to 2 on Tuesday to lift a ban on indoor dining.

The executive order, proposed by County Executive Marc Elrich (D), goes into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday and allows restaurants to reopen indoor dining with 25 percent capacity.

Diners also will be limited to spending no more than 90 minutes inside an establishment. County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large), who voted against the order, said reopening indoor dining “flies in the face” of public health guidance, adding that officials should focus on reopening schools, rather than lifting restrictions on restaurants.

Other lawmakers said that while they personally felt uncomfortable with dining indoors, they did not think it still made sense to keep the ban given that neighboring jurisdictions, including the District, had lifted similar provisions.

The greater Washington region on Tuesday added 4,412 new coronavirus infections and 124 fatalities. D.C. added 145 new cases and five deaths, Maryland added 976 cases and 41 deaths, and Virginia added 3,291 cases and 78 deaths.