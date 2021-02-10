“African-American and Latino communities have born the brunt of this virus, but, in our state, are receiving an unfairly low share of COVID-19 vaccine doses,” he said in a statement, echoing criticism made by Montgomery officials a day earlier. “This strategy will slow our state’s recovery and cost lives.”

Maryland had administered first doses to more than 750,000 people, or about 12 percent of its population, as of Wednesday morning, state data shows. Rural jurisdictions such as Kent and Garrett counties have vaccinated larger shares of their population than more densely populated metropolitan counties. Prince George’s lags behind the rest of the state with just 4.3 percent of its population vaccinated.

AD

AD

In an interview, Franklin said he does not think the state’s intent was to cause racial disparities in vaccine distribution, “but it was the outcome.” He called on Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to push more vaccine doses into communities that have been hardest hit, noting that even though mistrust of the vaccine is an issue in the majority-Black jurisdiction, he is hearing from a large number of constituents clamoring to get their first shots.

Montgomery County Health Officer Travis Gayles said Wednesday that another challenge in distributing vaccines is not having adequate notice from the state health department on how many doses the county government is going to receive.

“We also are, unfortunately, not finding out what our weekly allotments are until much later in the game, and that hamstrings us and prevents us from being able to stand up clinics in a more timely manner to address and meet the concerns of local residents,” Gayles told the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Board of Directors.

AD

AD

At the meeting, local officials reiterated the need for a nationwide increase in vaccine supplies but added that more needs to be done on the local and state levels to improve communication of vaccine eligibility and registration.

“We have had for three months now, a terrible situation of communication,” said Manassas City Council member Mark Wolfe. “It’s not acceptable; we’ve got to fix it.”

Gayles said the challenge lies in the fact that there are multiple “bulky” information systems that don’t communicate. Montgomery officials are pushing for a more centralized registration system for vaccine appointments, similar to what is used in West Virginia, but representatives for the state health department said Tuesday that Maryland does not have the correct infrastructure.

AD

“There are only four states in the country that have gone toward a centralized system,” Maryland Department of Health Assistant Director Heather Shek told county lawmakers. “This idea that Maryland is different . . . is misinformed.”

AD

Virginia has administered first doses to just over 10 percent of its population, according to state data. Hospitals have conducted the most vaccinations, followed by local health departments and long-term care facilities. The state’s number of daily vaccinations has dipped slightly this week compared with the last week of January, when it hit a peak of nearly 30,000 vaccinations in one day.

The District had administered about 94,000 doses as of Saturday and has not provided more updated numbers. The city said it plans to administer more than 11,000 doses this week.