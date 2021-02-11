The new locations come as a large pool of eligible residents — many of whom are frustrated with the sign-up process — continue to overwhelm appointment systems at clinics, pharmacies and hospitals where the coronavirus vaccine is scare.

County health departments in Maryland have seen their allocations drop in recent weeks as the state siphons doses into its expanding network of vaccinators, frustrating local leaders, who are struggling to meet demand at public clinics. The Hogan administration has defended its decentralized system as critical to building an infrastructure that can ramp up when the federal government delivers more doses.

To help assuage the concerns of local governments, Hogan said the state will offer a four-week guarantee of doses so public clinics can be planned accordingly.

Maryland earlier this month opened mass vaccination sites at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County and at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital.

The governor also announced Thursday that the state will provide 1 million coronavirus tests to public and private schools that offer in-person learning. Tests will be distributed based on the number of teachers, staff members and students involved in in-person instruction. Rapid antigen and the more-sensitive polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests will be available.

Amid falling coronavirus caseloads and alongside President Biden’s call for schools to reopen, Hogan encouraged Maryland public school systems to reopen by March 1. Clinics throughout the state have prioritized vaccinations for teachers, although demand for shots far outpaces supply.

Hogan said progress in Maryland’s vaccination campaign, which has distributed 753,000 first doses, has prompted him to decide that nursing homes without active outbreaks can resume in-person visits starting March 1, nearly a year after they were suspended.

Meanwhile, concerns continued to mount Thursday that the rush to vaccinate residents has unfairly favored the state’s White residents, who have received a disproportionate number of vaccines, even though Black and Latino residents have been hit harder by the virus. Black people make up 31 percent of the state’s population but have received just 15.2 percent of the vaccines, according to state data.

Hogan announced that each county needed to designate a liaison to work with the state’s task force on vaccine equity, led by Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead of the Maryland National Guard.

In Montgomery County, officials emphasized Thursday that only residents in Category 1A and those 75 and older are eligible for vaccinations at county sites. Health officials said a “significant” number of residents — including teachers — who did not fit into those categories have been turned away from county sites.

“People need to follow the rules,” County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said. “It is not orderly right now.”

Elrich said the short supply of vaccine doses in the county and across the country means that it is important to focus on older residents, who are most vulnerable. He said about one-third of Montgomery residents at least 75 years old have received their first shot.

Health Officer Travis Gayles noted that no vaccine doses are tossed out when people who signed up are turned away.