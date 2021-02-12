Fairfax County, Virginia’s largest jurisdiction, said Friday it is opting out of the new system and would continue to register eligible residents of the county, the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, and the towns of Vienna, Herndon and Clifton through the local health district system.
The county government said people already registered with the health district should not also register with the new statewide system.
Throughout Virginia, Maryland and the District — and across the country — demand for the vaccine has far outstripped supply, leaving millions of eligible senior citizens, health care workers, teachers and other essential employees fighting over scarce appointment slots at clinics, hospitals and pharmacies.
Many residents have found the sign-up systems difficult to navigate, and advocates and elected officials have called for simpler, less technology-based options.
Maryland had administered 818,478 doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of Friday morning, according to state data. Virginia had administered 1,243,231 doses, with 270,738 people fully vaccinated. The District had administered 67,688 doses as of Saturday, according to the most recently released city data.
The greater Washington region recorded 4,440 new coronavirus infections Friday and 47 fatalities. Virginia added 3,191 cases and eight deaths; Maryland added 1,112 cases and 36 deaths; and D.C. added 137 cases and three deaths.
The rolling seven-day average of new daily infections has fallen sharply since peaking at 8,698 on Jan. 12. On Friday, that number stood at 4,596. The average number of daily deaths attributed to the virus was 69.