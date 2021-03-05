Some saw error messages and webpages displaying information from the wrong date. Many reported trouble accessing the city’s call center, which is supposed to help those who don’t have computer or Internet access. Some residents who successfully booked appointments online said they received multiple confirmation emails with different dates.

And still, the D.C. Health Department reported that all of the 5,750 vaccine appointments that opened Friday to residents 65 and older or with a qualifying health conditions were filled within 20 minutes.

The glitches were yet another point of discouragement for residents and members of the D.C. Council, who at an oversight hearing Thursday night had pressed city health and technology officials about shortcomings with the registration portal and the readiness of a preregistration system that is supposed to go live next week.

“I’ve reached out — yet again on a Friday morning — to find out what is going wrong this morning with the vaccine website and call center,” tweeted Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6). “So many people frustrated again.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said officials would have a statement shortly about the problems.

People across the country and throughout Maryland and Virginia have also struggled to secure vaccine appointments, due to a limited supply of shots and balky signup systems unable to handle demand. In the District, tens of thousands have tried to log on over the past two weeks whenever a few thousand appointments become available, often overwhelming the system.

At Thursday’s hearing, several council members said they had received emails from constituents who were so discouraged by previous registration difficulties that they questioned whether it was worth seeking a vaccine in the first place.

D.C. Chief Technology Officer Lindsey Parker apologized repeatedly for the problems, but cited a smooth process Thursday morning as a sign of things to come. She said her department had closely coordinated with Microsoft, its vendor, to increase bandwidth and improve user experience.

“We have worked very hard the past 5 days to resolve the issues last week and that will not happen again,” Parker testified.

Next week, the District is slated to ditch its sign-up website in a favor of a preregistration system akin to those used in Maryland and Virginia. But asked by members of the council for more details about the new system, Assistant City Administrator Jay Melder said the city was still deciding between Microsoft and another vendor, Accenture, to operate it.

“Earlier today, DC gov announced switching to a vaccine pre-registration system. BUT in a hearing that just ended I learned a vendor hasn’t been selected yet!” Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) tweeted Thursday night. “You read correctly: We announced launch of a system that we haven’t committed to buying.”