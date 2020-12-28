As part of its vaccination distribution efforts, Maryland this week will allocate 82,800 additional doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to hospitals, nursing homes and local health departments, officials said. That should allow hospitals to finish vaccinating all critical front line staff and county governments to begin vaccinating first responders — “another important step,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said, “as we make our way through the initial phase of our statewide vaccination plan.”

According to Maryland state data, more than 20,000 people — the vast majority in the Baltimore and Washington metro areas — had been vaccinated as of Monday.

Over the weekend, pharmacies in five Giant food stores in D.C. received 600 doses of the vaccine, joining CVS and Walgreens, which have vaccinated employees and residents in nursing homes.

In Virginia, Loudoun County officials said Monday they were starting to vaccinate “priority 1a employees” such as firefighters and members of the Medical Reserve Corps. The state has administered 40,000 doses of the vaccine, according to government data.

Concerns also continued Monday over the pandemic’s ongoing economic crisis, despite a $900 billion coronavirus aid package that President Trump on Sunday decided to sign after a delay.

In Maryland, a statewide coalition of rental housing advocates unveiled a package of new legislative proposals for the General Assembly to consider that they hope will ease the upcoming wave of evictions expected when a federal moratorium expires in January. The bills include a ban on late fees during the pandemic, higher court filing fees for evictions and funding for landlords in exchange for them forgiving rent debts.

“I sincerely ask legislators in the General Assembly to pass this act,” said Jeffrey Gray Gilliam, a tenant in Montgomery County who was laid off from his job as a foreman earlier this year. “This can’t wait any longer.”

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) said his office is backing an effort to increase the fees that landlords have to pay before filing an eviction. Maryland currently has one of the lowest fees in the country, which has led to “serial eviction cases,” Frosh said.

“It’s a plague,” he added. “We need to help Marylanders keep things together.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said Monday that the city has seen the number of new coronavirus cases slow in recent weeks but warned Baltimore is “nowhere near out of the woods” and urged restraint amid the holidays.

Scott asked residents not to throw large parties during New Year’s and to adhere to the requirement that no more than 10 people gather indoors.

“Now is not the time to throw a big party or celebration,” Scott said at a news conference.

Health officer Letitia Dzirasa said the city’s seven-day average case count of 208 represents a 23 percent decrease from four weeks ago, but is still higher than before the surge that began in November. The test positivity rate in the city decreased about 2 percent to 5.8 percent, she said, and hospital utilization rates are trending in the right direction.

“These are encouraging numbers, but they are nothing to celebrate,” Scott said.