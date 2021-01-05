“There's still a very limited supply,” she said, urging members of the public to remain patient.

Vaccine distribution moved ahead Tuesday as the seven-day rolling average of new infections across Maryland, Virginia and D.C. stood at 7,421 — the third consecutive record-setting day.

In Maryland, state data shows the Baltimore region has vaccinated 1.5 percent of its population, compared to a 0.7 percent vaccination rate in the state’s Washington suburbs.

Montgomery County Health Officer Travis Gayles said late Monday the discrepancy might be because more Montgomery health-care workers have been vaccinated in D.C. or other jurisdictions, but haven’t yet reported it to the state health department. He also acknowledged that at hospitals, which received the first batches of the vaccine from the federal government, not everyone who is eligible has agreed to take the vaccine.

“If we're honest, there are some folks who are still taking a wait-and-see approach,” he said.

While hospitals have received doses directly from the federal government, local governments have had to wait for allotments from state authorities. This is “an additional layer of time” in the distribution process, Gayles said. The county, for example, only learned Saturday it would be receiving a new batch of doses Tuesday.

“We’re at the mercy of getting that information from the state and the state is at the mercy of getting the information from the federal government,” he said. “It's our biggest obstacle.”

Of the 4,300 doses that Montgomery has received, 86 percent had been administered as of Monday night, Gayles said. The county has planned six more vaccine clinics to administer the new batches, but with more than 50,000 people in the county's top priority group, it will be some time before vaccinations begin for those in the next category, which includes people 75 and older.

Gayles said the county is not aware of vaccines expiring because of a lack of demand. In such a situation, the health department has told pharmacies to inform county officials, who would then identify a cohort of priority group members to receive the vaccine.

The greater Washington region reported 6,595 new infections and 118 virus-related fatalities Tuesday. The District had 262 new cases and four deaths; Virginia had 4,377 cases and 59 deaths; and Maryland had 1,956 cases and 55 deaths.

Virus-related hospitalizations were up 12 percent from last week in the District; up 8 percent from last week in Virginia; and up 3 percent from last week in Maryland, according to The Washington Post’s tracking of data.