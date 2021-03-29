“We’ve got this hybrid strategy and it’s what I call a push-pull,” Maryland acting health secretary Dennis Schrader said in an interview in mid-March. Mass vaccination sites and pharmacies are ways to push as many doses out into the community as possible and meet the overwhelming demand, he said. Doctor’s offices, on the other hand, are a “pull strategy” to reach those who aren’t rushing for appointments, even when they’re eligible.

AD

AD

“What we don’t want to do is leave people behind,” Schrader said.

Primary-care physicians in the state are enthused, but many say the move, which comes about 15 weeks into Maryland’s vaccine rollout, is overdue. Some practices contacted state officials as early as the summer of last year asking to be involved in vaccination efforts. Haft said the state had always planned to include primary-care providers but prioritized larger-scale sites when doses were scarce.

Across the country, many states have adopted similar strategies, distributing vaccine doses first to pharmacies, hospitals, or government-run mass sites before getting them to independent medical practices, experts say.

AD

Some federally qualified health centers, which represent about 10 percent of all primary- care providers and operate in underserved communities, received doses as early as January. But the vast majority of doctor’s offices have been left out of the early stages of the vaccine rollout, said Ann Greiner, chief executive of the national nonprofit Primary Care Collaborative. In March, the collaborative conducted a survey of 765 providers across dozens of states; half said they have not been included in local or state vaccination efforts, Greiner said.

AD

“Primary care is the largest platform in the entire health system and that’s not always well understood,” she added.

Doctor’s offices, which typically administer half of all routine vaccinations for adults, have the resources and personnel to get shots in people’s arms. They also often have long-standing relationships with their patients, which in the case of the coronavirus can be key to overcoming vaccine hesitancy and skepticism, Greiner said.

AD

In Virginia, about 15 percent of vaccine doses have been administered by medical practices, compared to 30 percent by local health departments and 22 percent by hospitals, state data shows.

Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said the state’s early approach has been to rely on large-scale vaccination sites to get lots of people inoculated quickly. He anticipates that demand at such sites will drop by the end of May or beginning of June, at which point officials will shift their focus to people wary of the vaccine, including by enlisting the help of more independent medical practices.

AD

“We’re not going to be mass vaccinating forever,” Avula said.

AD

Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, said that apart from vaccine hesitancy, which some say has been over-cited as a reason for low immunization rates among Black residents, there is also the problem of “vaccine chaos hesitancy” that primary-care doctors can help to ameliorate.

In Maryland, the District, and elsewhere, complicated eligibility rules and registration systems have deterred some residents, particularly in communities of color, from even attempting to get the vaccine, Hannan said. These residents could be more responsive to a call or email from a doctor they recognize.

Roberta Herbert, 78, has been eligible for the vaccine since Jan. 18, but received it only on Thursday at Potomac Physician Associates, her primary-care doctor in Chevy Chase.

AD

AD

“Everything seemed in disarray . . . I just felt like the system was too confusing,” said Herbert, who is African American and lives in Silver Spring. As a retiree, she added, she was largely able to stay at home and opted to wait until her doctor got the doses — even as she saw others, including younger people, get their shots.

“I just knew at some point it was going to be more convenient,” Herbert said.

Abdool Gafar, 38, of Prince George’s County was also in the office Thursday morning for his shot. Even though he’s diabetic, has high blood pressure and works in person at a Home Depot, he hasn’t been scrambling for a vaccine appointment, he said. He knew the state was prioritizing older residents and figured he would wait his turn. But on Wednesday, he got a call from his doctor asking whether he wanted the shot after a scheduled lab appointment the following day.

AD

AD

“I knew I was going to get it at some point,” Gafar said. “And I’m glad it was at the doctor’s office.”

Haft, the Maryland official, said that to bridge vaccine inequities, the state has allocated doses to primary-care practices that serve predominantly Black or Latino people or to places such as Potomac Physician Associates, which serve a large enough customer base — 35,000 — that they’re able to identify and target vulnerable patients.

Menocal Family Practice, which has two locations in Frederick County and Baltimore, has administered 400 doses so far and will receive 700 doses weekly starting this week, said physician Julio Menocal. Praised by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Twitter, the practice has drawn from its own roster of patients, 60 percent of whom are Latino, but also sought out contacts from community groups and church congregations nearby. Staff have emphasized that Social Security numbers or citizenship-based identifying information are not required to register for an appointment, Menocal said.

AD

AD

“What we find are people who are begging for the vaccine, but who don’t have time to line up for hours somewhere,” he added.

Physician Nalin Mathur runs a practice in Waldorf, Md., that serves about half White residents and half people of color. When his staff called patients offering the vaccine this week, he said, some have been so eager that they arrived at the office within minutes.

“I wish they would have started this a long time ago because we knew who needed the vaccine,” Mathur said. “We’re doctors. We saw who got sick.”

Steven Schwartz, a doctor at Potomac Physician Associates, echoed that perspective. The practice has been prepared since the first week of January to administer coronavirus vaccinations and has the capacity to administer more than 1,000 doses per week, he said, even though it received only 100 doses last week and 200 this week. There is a team of seven employees reaching out to hundreds of patients on the office’s roster to schedule vaccine appointments, starting with elderly Black and Latino patients, as well as those on Medicare.

AD

AD

“Under normal circumstances, about 50 percent of vaccinations are given through primary care,” Schwartz said one recent morning from the practice’s office, where patients streamed in and out for their shots. “Why would you choose to exclude your existing infrastructure?”

Hannan, the immunization expert, said until this point most state governments have prioritized mass sites and hospital systems, which can administer thousands of shots daily. The Pfizer vaccine is particularly ill suited for smaller sites because it is packaged in a box that contains more than 1,000 doses. Primary-care physicians, she added, also have a “defined patient base,” which helps them be more trustworthy among their clients, but also limits their reach.

“There isn’t any one strategy that’s going to be 100 percent effective,” she said. “We know that some people are going to be harder to reach, which is why having multiple strategies helps.”

AD