“Today’s #COVID19 case count is sobering,” he tweeted. “Until the vaccine is widely available, we must be vigilant and follow the guidance to slow the spread.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) carried a similar message, hailing the beginning of vaccine delivery as a reason for optimism while reminding residents not to let down their guard.

“This has been an exciting week,” Northam (D) said in an interview with Fox 5, noting the state received 70,000 doses of the new Pfizer vaccine and is administering them to health care workers at 18 hospitals.

He said he hoped a new vaccine from Moderna would win federal approval by Friday. “We’re making progress, but … we are still seeing concerning numbers in Virginia,” Northam said. Citing more than 40 new deaths reported Thursday, the governor said “the coronavirus is alive and well and Virginians really have to be vigilant.”

He urged residents to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands as vaccines become more widely distributed.

Northam said he had a video meeting Wednesday with D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to discuss the pandemic and other regional issues.

The greater Washington region on Thursday reported 6,298 new coronavirus infections, including 228 in the District, 2,217 in Maryland and 3,853 in Virginia. The region also reported 99 new fatalities connected to the virus.

The seven-day average number of deaths across the three jurisdictions stood Thursday at 77, up sharply from recent weeks to a level not seen since May.

D.C. health director LaQuandra Nesbitt noted Thursday, just minutes after getting her own dose of the Pfizer vaccine, that the city will receive doses from Virginia next week and from Maryland in the next two weeks. The two states each pledged about 8,000 to the District to inoculate state residents who are health care workers in the city.

Nesbitt said the city could begin receiving the Moderna vaccine next week if the FDA gives its approval soon.

The city will continue sending Pfizer vaccines to hospitals, which are best equipped to handle the rigorous requirements of keeping them cold. It will use the Moderna vaccine in long-term care facilities and for vaccinating urgent care workers and home health aides.

D.C. Fire Lt. Keishea Jackson teared up and pointed upward Thursday a moment after she received her vaccine. She said of receiving the vaccination: “It was a prayer.”

She joked about the vaccine’s unknown effects: “If I get a unicorn horn next week, then I will wear that proudly.” She then turned serious, saying that she has struggled with acquaintances’ criticism of her decision to get vaccinated.