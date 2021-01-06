Of the 481,550 vaccines supplied to Virginia, 116,247 — or about 25 percent — were reported to have been administered as of Tuesday morning, according to the state health department.

Officials say a new online data system has slowed the reporting process and that more vaccines have actually been administered. But that didn’t stop Northam from imposing a “use it or lose it” policy to punish providers giving out vaccine slowly.

“This needs to move much faster, we know that,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said shortly before the governor held a news conference to outline his plans.

In Maryland, Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) pushed back Wednesday against Hogan’s threats to withhold vaccine from poorly performing hospitals, saying that taking away “lifesaving vaccine from anyone who needs it is absolutely ridiculous … It’s unconscionable.”

“We need some help here. No criticism. Send some help,” Alsobrooks said.

State data show Prince George’s has given out just 4.3 percent of its allocation, the third-lowest rate in the state. Alsobrooks said the county is grappling with the highest infection rate in the state and the region, long-standing inequities in care, and a history of distrust of the medical establishment.

While she has already been vaccinated, she said her mother and cousin plan to wait two to three years before following suit — illustrating the level of distrust within the Black community.

Virginia, Maryland and D.C. each reported record-high coronavirus hospitalizations on Wednesday — 265 in the District, 1,862 in Maryland and 2,925 in Virginia.

Virginia reported 5,387 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a single-day high for the state, and 35 deaths. Maryland reported 3,146 new cases and 50 deaths, and the District reported 316 new cases and five deaths.

In Virginia, Northam hopes to sharply ramp up the number of vaccines administered per day so the state can move to the next phase of prioritized recipients by the end of January — a group that would include teachers, day care providers and residents 75 and older, his office said.

Even at current reported levels, Yarmosky said, Virginia has administered a greater number of vaccines than more than three dozen other states, according to federal data.

But Republicans have criticized Northam’s administration for a slow rollout. Del. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor, blasted Northam on Tuesday for “fumbling” the vaccination program.

The plans Northam outlined on Tuesday were aimed at steadily increasing the number of vaccines delivered each day. With the state receiving about 100,000 doses per week, Yarmosky said, the first goal is to reach 14,000 vaccinations per day, up from a combined total of 12,000 inoculations on Monday and Tuesday.

If the supply increases in the next few weeks, Yarmosky said, the state hopes to hit 25,000 vaccines per day. “Ultimately we know that if you’re looking at reaching the majority of the population, we need to hit at least 50,000 per day,” she said. “That’s not going to happen over night,” she said.

Reporting should get better in the next few days as kinks are ironed out of the state’s data system, she said. To improve coordination among regional health directors, Northam has tapped Danny Avula — state health director for the city of Richmond and Henrico County — to run the statewide vaccine delivery program.

That will include stepped-up monitoring of how efficiently each provider is using its doses. If some locations are not making full use of their allotment, the vaccines will be shifted where they are needed, Yarmosky said.

Northam has also activated the Virginia National Guard to help with transporting vaccines and the logistics of setting up vaccination sites. The Guard has also,assisted with testing and distributing personal protective gear for health care workers in the state.