“The coronavirus vaccine is free,” Bowser (D) said during a Monday news conference. “Those with insurance will not be charged a co-pay. Those without insurance will not be charged or turned away.”

The District has administered 26,672 vaccine doses through its first round of inoculations that targeted health-care workers and front-line emergency workers, officials said. An additional 18,753 doses set aside for that group have yet to be administered.

The District expects to receive about 8,300 vaccine doses this week for the second round of inoculations, which will be conducted under three tiers.

The first tier will include residents 65 and older, people and staff in congregate settings such as group homes and homeless shelters, correctional officers and non-health-care personnel supporting operations of coronavirus vaccination clinics.

The second tier will include inmates inside correctional facilities and detention centers, law enforcement and other public safety officers, staff working in public schools, child-care workers and grocery store employees.

Last in line for the second round will be courthouse employees and other residents providing legal services, those who work in health, human services and social services programs, public transit workers, manufacturing workers, those who handle food packaging and distribution, and U.S. Postal Service employees.

D.C. residents can make vaccination appointments through the District’s online portal, by calling the city health department or through their health-care provider, officials said.

LaQuandra Nesbitt, the city’s health director, said officials expect that the demand for vaccines will rise after some initial concerns about side effects.

“Seniors were up and on the Web this morning, before 8 a.m., scheduling appointments,” Nesbitt said. “We believe uptake is going to be high.”

The rollout of the additional vaccines came as the region’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases continued to escalate, reaching a high Monday of 8,545.

The greater Washington region added 7,744 new infections Monday and 43 virus-related fatalities. Virginia added 4,530 infections and 10 deaths, Maryland added 3,012 cases and 29 deaths, while the District added 202 infections and four deaths.

In Virginia, public health districts in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, the city of Alexandria, as well as Southwest Virginia west of Roanoke, also began taking appointments Monday for their second phase of vaccine distributions.

That category includes people 75 and older; people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps; and a large and varied category of front-line essential workers who cannot work remotely.

Local health departments in Virginia will contact groups of essential workers in the following order: police, fire and hazardous materials response teams; corrections and homeless shelter workers; K-12 teachers and school and child-care staff; food and agriculture workers, including veterinarians; manufacturing workers; grocery store staffers; public transit workers; mail carriers, including the U.S. Postal Service and private companies; and those needed to maintain continuity of government.

Public health officials urged those groups to be patient as they work through the logistics of the vaccinations.

“We know that our essential workers and older adults are eager to get vaccinated, and we are eager to facilitate vaccination for as many people as possible in the weeks ahead,” David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department, said in a statement. “Right now, we are asking those who are next in line to get vaccinated — those in Phase 1B — to contact their employer or the Health Department for information about how to receive the vaccine.”

Maryland health officials continued to vaccinate health-care workers and nursing home residents under the state’s first phase.

On Monday, the state’s largest public employee union criticized Gov. Larry Hogan’s vaccine rollout, complaining that little information has been given to many front line employees who work in congregant settings or in social services.

“The complete lack of planning and communication is, it’s scary,” said Patrick Moran, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Maryland Council 3, during a virtual news conference.

Moran said more than 10 percent of the 30,000 employees in the union have been infected with the virus since March. Six of its members have died.

Workers in prisons and state hospitals are “only now starting to get the vaccines that they need,” Moran said. And, he added, those who work for the Department of Juvenile Services and the Department of Human Services have received no insight on when vaccines will be made available to them.

A spokesman for Hogan (R) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the District, officials said they are monitoring the health effects of last week’s pro-Trump rally and ensuing insurrection, in which thousands of the president’s supporters gathered downtown without wearing masks before some stormed the Capitol.

On Sunday, Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, notified members of the House and Senate that they might have been exposed to someone with a coronavirus infection while they were hiding from rioters.

Nesbitt said she spoke to Monahan on Monday to gauge the possibility that others in the city also were exposed.

