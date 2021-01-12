Please Note

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Tuesday that an Anne Arundel County couple were found to have the highly transmissible United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus.

One of them recently had traveled internationally, he said.

Hogan said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield warned him that he believes the variant is more widespread but often is not detected.

The greater Washington region reported a record seven-day average Tuesday of 8,698 new infections. The region added 7,656 new cases Tuesday, with 4,561 in Virginia, 2,665 in Maryland and 430 in the District.

