“In one sense, that’s a good thing, but it also demonstrates the scarcity of the vaccine,” Bowser said during a news conference.

The changes came amid frustration among District seniors who were unable to secure an appointment this week, when residents 65 and older joined health-care workers in becoming eligible to receive the vaccine. It’s the latest indication that demand for the vaccine is far outstripping its supply across the Washington region.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Tuesday that demand for vaccines is “far outpacing” supply. He said between 15,000 and 16,000 vaccines have been administered each day recently in Maryland, while the state has been receiving about 10,000 vaccines a day.

“We have to make sure we have those second doses or we’re in big trouble,” Hogan said while calling on the federal government to boost Maryland’s allotment. “I don’t want to lie to people, ‘oh, we’re going to open up the floodgates.’ Right now, we don’t have enough for the front-line health care workers and the people who live in long-term health facilities.”

In the District, more than 26,000 doses had been administered as of Monday. City health officials update those numbers weekly, but not all vaccinators have fully reported data to the health department.

Nesbitt sent an administrative order to vaccinators Friday requiring them to submit data within 24 hours of administering doses. Since that order, Nesbitt said she has seen a “remarkable improvement” in reporting.

Bowser has urged residents not to go to a vaccine site without an appointment and asked residents to register at vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling 855-363-0333.

Virginia health officials have administered 216,257 doses, according to the state’s most recent data. The state has fully vaccinated 22,985 people with the first and second doses of the vaccine, while Maryland has administered 164,907 first doses and 12,704 people also have received the second dose.

Both states have significantly more people hospitalized with the coronavirus than when the virus pummeled the region in the spring.

In Virginia, 3,209 people are hospitalized, which is more than double the number during the earlier May peak. The number of people hospitalized in the state has jumped 10 percent in the past week.

In Maryland, the 1,929 people hospitalized also is higher than in May, according to tracking by The Washington Post, and represents a 4 percent rise from last week.

Virus-related hospitalizations in D.C. stood Wednesday at 293, which is below the peak of last spring but a jump of 11 percent from last week. The city set a record Wednesday for its average daily rate of infections, reporting nearly 46 new cases per 100,000 residents.

“We are seeing very high levels of cases and hospitalizations. It is very tragic because it means a lot of people are dying and more will be dying soon,” said Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean for public health practice and community engagement at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Sharfstein said medical officials have developed a better understanding of how to treat coronavirus patients, leading to lower mortality rates than earlier in the pandemic.

“But when I talk to clinicians, they remain concerned about how severe this illness can get and how unpredictable it is,” he said.

Sharfstein said the length of the current surge in cases will depend on multiple factors, including the ability of people to abide by restrictions, the spread of more rapidly transmissible variants and how quickly the vaccine is rolled out.

Bob Atlas, president of the Maryland Hospital Association, said in addition to the 1,929 coronavirus patients being treated in Maryland’s hospitals, there were 5,552 non-coronavirus patients in the system. He said about 90 percent of the state’s staffed hospital beds are full.

“We will have about 900 staffed beds that are not occupied, so we have capacity,” Atlas said. “Obviously, it is a strain.”

He said hospitals are not currently overwhelmed in the state and will do what they can to create additional capacity, if needed. But he said Maryland has more beds than available staff, which means staffing continues to be the largest concern, as has been the case since the start of the pandemic.

“The problem of late has been this is a national problem,” he said of staffing shortages. “The supply is limited.”

In Maryland’s Anne Arundel County, where the region’s first highly contagious variant of the coronavirus was detected, County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) announced Wednesday that an executive order limiting capacity at restaurants and retail businesses to 25 percent capacity will be extended indefinitely.

“We have unfortunately seen case rates, hospitalizations and deaths increase in our county and across the country, and discovered a faster-spreading COVID variant in our community,” Pittman said in a statement. “We must keep these restrictions in place, and each one of us must continue making the personal sacrifices that will save the lives of our neighbors.”

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said Wednesday she does not see any case for reopening indoor dining, which has been closed in the Washington suburb since Dec. 16. She said she was hoping a decline in cases would allow for dining indoors because “our restaurants are really hurting.”