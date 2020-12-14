Members of the general public, officials said, will likely need to wait until the spring.

Advocates for people with intellectual and development disabilities have in recent days called on officials to add those individuals to the Phase 1 priority list, especially if they live in group homes. Research shows they are several times more likely to die of the coronavirus compared with members of the general public, but officials in Maryland and Virginia have yet to say when they might receive the vaccine.

“We just don’t know where folks with developmental disabilities are [on the vaccine list],” said David Ervin, chief executive for the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes, which operates 29 homes across Virginia and Maryland. “So far, nothing has been articulated.”

D.C. officials said “residential care community residents” would be in the latter part of the first phase of its distribution plan, though it’s not clear whether that would include group home residents. Ahead of them are health-care workers, city Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said last week.

Five employees at George Washington University Hospital were expected to be among the first people in the nation’s capital to receive the newly approved Pfizer vaccine Monday. The group includes emergency medicine nurses, anesthesiologists and labor and delivery nurses, officials said.

Other hospitals, including the University of Maryland Medical System, also received their first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning. D.C. officials, including members of the fire department, will be vaccinated this week as part of a campaign to build confidence in the vaccine, particularly among Black and Latino residents.

Nesbitt and others have said the city is being shortchanged on vaccine doses, which will have major consequences for the region. There are nearly 85,000 health-care workers in D.C., but because most of them commute from Virginia or Maryland, the city expects to receive only 6,825 doses in its first shipment from the federal government.

Having front-line workers seek the vaccine through their city or county instead of at their place of employment could delay distribution, local officials warn, and hamper the region’s efforts to curb the virus as hospitalizations and death rates rise.

Virginia and Maryland are expected to receive 70,000 and 150,000 doses, respectively, of the vaccine in their first shipments. Officials in both states have said those estimates fall far short of what they need to protect all health-care workers, much less other vulnerable groups such as elderly nursing home residents, or those with existing health conditions.

Ervin said his organization is lobbying health officials in both states to make people with intellectual disabilities a priority for vaccination.

Daphne Pallozi, chief executive of CHI Centers, which operates 17 group homes in Maryland, urged Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to name group home residents as a priority group in a letter last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its vaccine guidelines that states should prioritize long-term care settings for the virus. Top officials in Maryland and Virginia say nursing home residents will be among the first to be vaccinated, but have not provided information on group home residents.

“Until MDH has a better idea of the number of doses and the administration method of the vaccine doses, we are unable to speculate as to exactly which groups will get the vaccine,” Bernard Simons, deputy secretary of the Developmental Disabilities Administration, said in a briefing last week.

Throughout the pandemic, group home providers have struggled to get state and local assistance for their pandemic response. In the initial months, advocates said, group homes received less help in procuring protective equipment and cleaning supplies than nursing homes even though they similarly cared for vulnerable individuals in congregate settings. In August, a coalition of providers told Virginia lawmakers some group homes would have to close indefinitely without financial assistance.

Now, like nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, group homes in the region face an aggressive resurgence of the virus. Without vaccines, virus-related fatalities are likely to rise among this vulnerable population.

The greater Washington region reported more than 5,700 new infections Monday. Virus-related hospitalizations and deaths have trended upward since mid-November and are likely to continue growing until there is a significant change in transmission rates.

“We’re seeing record case numbers, and they’re continuing to grow, and they’re going to continue to increase,” said Neil J. Sehgal, assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland.