D.C. reported 87 new cases and one new death. Virginia reported 922 new cases and 13 new deaths, while Maryland reported 648 new cases and 11 new deaths.
Monday and Tuesday ranked among the five-highest days for Virginia’s average caseload. The state’s seven-day average stood near 1,100 cases — a number that set a record on May 31, when daily average reached 1,195.
The rise in Virginia cases is fueled by Virginia Beach and the surrounding region. The seven-day average number of cases in the Hampton Roads area has quadrupled since the start of July.
That region was averaging 455 daily cases Tuesday, which is about 42 percent of the state’s caseload.
Meanwhile, the caseload has held steady since mid-June in Northern Virginia, a region that accounts for more than one-third of the state’s population but 20 percent of its coronavirus cases.
Despite the rise in Virginia’s cases, virus-related deaths have generally held steady in recent days, with an average of about seven fatalities a day statewide. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has a news conference planned for Tuesday afternoon to discuss the state’s response to the pandemic.
The District has seen a 28 percent jump in its number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations this week compared to last week. Maryland and Virginia each saw jumps of 12 percent.