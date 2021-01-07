The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus ticked upward in D.C. and Virginia on Thursday, with 278 people hospitalized in the District and 3,000 in Virginia. Maryland had 1,834 people hospitalized Thursday, down from 1,862 a day earlier.
There were 252 new cases reported Thursday in D.C., 2,745 in Maryland and 4,728 in Virginia. D.C. reported two new deaths, Virginia reported 49 and Maryland reported 41.
The Washington suburbs continue to be among the hardest-hit jurisdictions in Maryland and Virginia, with Prince George’s County, by far, leading the state in the number of reported coronavirus cases, including 3,190 in the past seven days. Montgomery County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, has added 3,057 in the past seven days.
When adjusted for population, Prince George's is third among Maryland jurisdictions in terms of cases per 100,000 residents, behind Alleghany and Somerset counties, while Montgomery County is 10th.
In Virginia, Fairfax County has reported the most cases in Virginia since the start of the pandemic, with 3,258 infections in the past seven days.
Maryland threatens to withhold future vaccine allotments from hospitals slow to inoculate, Hogan says