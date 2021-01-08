As caseloads reach new heights, the initial phase of vaccine distribution played out across the Washington region Friday as hospitals, public health departments and pharmacies worked to inoculate health-care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.

More than 277,000 doses have been administered in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. since the vaccine arrived in the region last month. Officials say the data do not reflect how many vaccines have been distributed.

In Virginia, 148,909 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday, including 3,164 who were vaccinated the day before, state data shows.

The number of Virginians who have received two doses — required of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — and are fully vaccinated reached 6,848 on Friday.

In Maryland, state health officials had administered 14,674 doses of the vaccine over the past 24 hours, according to data updated Friday. The state has administered 111,760 initial doses, while 2,924 people are fully vaccinated with both.

Each state is in Phase 1A of its distribution plans, which include vaccinating health-care workers, residents and staff of nursing facilities, and first responders and public safety officials.

Maryland figures show 1.07 percent of residents in Montgomery, Prince George’s, Charles and Frederick counties have received vaccinations.

The District last updated its vaccination data website Monday, which showed 16,989 doses had been administered. Just 58 percent of providers who are administering the vaccine have fully reported data to the city’s health department.

The reporting system, called the Immunization Information System, traditionally has been used by providers who primarily vaccinate children. As a result, providers who mostly work with adults who are administering the vaccine are still learning how to use the system.

“We’re really coaching them through the process,” D.C. health director LaQuandra Nesbitt said this week. “We anticipate that the first few weeks and for maybe the first couple of months will be a tremendous opportunity for technical assistance and guidance.”

City officials plan to begin vaccinating D.C. residents 65 years and older on Jan. 11.