Northam made the announcement Thursday while also encouraging public school systems to resume in-person instruction when possible. His office said six months of data from schools around the state — coupled with better scientific understanding of how the virus spreads — suggests school systems can reopen with appropriate safety protocols.

The new state guidance offers a five-step program for helping school systems to reopen, a decision and timeline that will be left to each school division.

Northam said that after the guidance is out, “our emphasis will change. Instead of schools should be closed, we’re going to approach it from the starting point of schools need to be open and here are the ways to do that safely.”

Northam’s announcements came as the Washington region has made progress on the rate of its vaccine administration after initial stumbling blocks. But health officials continue to face criticism for not getting shots into arms quickly enough once vaccines are distributed.

Northam’s office said the state has distributed all vaccines it has received from the federal government to 160 sites statewide. The state has come under scrutiny because only about 26 percent of the more than 943,000 vaccines it has received have been administered. State health officials have said glitches with a new computer system also have obscured the true number of doses delivered.

“Sometimes people think they’re just sitting on shelves, but they’ve all been distributed out,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Thursday.

She said Northam spoke with hospital administrators and district health officials Thursday and told them he expects the entire state to have completed the first tier of priority recipients — known as 1A — by the end of January, then move to the 1B list. But those parts of the state delivering vaccinations more quickly already can move to the 1B priority list.

Expanding the lists depends on an increase in vaccine deliveries from the federal government, Yarmosky cautioned. Virginia is receiving just more than 100,000 doses per week, which works out to a target of administering 14,000 vaccines daily. The current seven-day average for vaccines in Virginia is just under 12,000.

Expanding to people 65 and older adds another 2 million people to the population of priority recipients, which stretches beyond the current level of doses supplied to the state, Yarmosky said.

She said Northam has been in contact with the outgoing Trump administration and the incoming Biden administration about increasing the amounts being delivered.

“The supply is not where we need it to be right now,” she said.

While Virginia and D.C. moved on to the next phase of inoculations this week, Maryland hasn’t announced such a move.

As of Thursday, 99.6 percent of vaccines allocated to Maryland had been delivered to organizations inoculating residents, state data shows. But just 37 percent of the 547,300 delivered doses have been injected into arms.

While the percentage depicts the slow pace of the rollout, it also indicates progress: The percentage earlier this month was less than one-quarter.

State officials also have cautioned that the current rate of vaccination in Maryland — roughly 15,000 people daily — exceeds how quickly the federal government sends new doses to Maryland, which are arriving at about 10,000 doses per day.

House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore) lashed out at the Hogan administration Thursday for the pace in which people are getting the vaccines.

“Exactly one month into our vaccination efforts, it is clear, we are not moving fast enough for Maryland’s families and businesses,” Jones tweeted. “The Governor needs to tell the people today what resources he’s putting in place to get Maryland vaccinated. We can’t keep waiting.”

Maryland hospitals, local health departments, pharmacies and other providers have administered 45 percent of the 409,075 first doses they received from the state and 11.5 percent of the 138,335 second doses of the vaccines they have on hand.

“Obviously, no one is happy of the pace of the rollout in any direction, anywhere,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said this week about the vaccines. He scheduled a news conference Thursday to discuss the next steps.

“I’m never going to be satisfied until everyone gets one, but I don’t want to cause more problems by throwing out the system that — while slow — is working okay.”

State data shows some organizations have been more successful than others in getting people inoculated. For example, the state’s 56 hospitals have administered about 52 percent of the first doses of the vaccines they have received, local health departments have administered nearly 42 percent of initial doses, and CVS and Walgreens pharmacies have given out about 29 percent.

Meanwhile, county leaders across the state said they are prepared to move forward.

Montgomery County officials questioned their allocation of vaccines Thursday, pleading with state officials to increase their distribution. The county requested between 12,000 and 15,000 doses last week but received 6,800 on Tuesday, less than the 8,600 received a week earlier.

Earl Stoddard, the county’s head of emergency management — who said he was “astonished” by the allocation — urged state officials to give the county of 1 million residents more doses in the coming week.

“We have more capacity,” he said.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said local officials do not know whether the state provided fewer doses because it received limited supplies from the federal government or whether the state was withholding doses for other localities or groups.

“I’m begging for some transparency,” Elrich said. “The frustration that I and other county executives have is that we’re playing in the dark.”

Elrich dismissed comments from some Montgomery lawmakers that there have been unneeded delays. “We don’t have any unused vaccines lying around,” he said.

Anne Arundel County Executive Stueart Pittman (D) said his county on Monday will begin inoculating those at least 75 years old, child-care providers, teachers and congregate living facility staff and residents.

“It’s time for us to move to Phase 1b and start vaccinating our most vulnerable,” he said. “And we are ready.”

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said her county has allocated the 5,800 doses it has received from the state and is waiting for more. The county plans to open seven vaccine clinics when more doses become available, she tweeted.

At the same time, Maryland’s hospitals are nearing capacity. As of Thursday, 91 percent of the state’s intensive care beds and 88 percent of its acute care beds were full, according to state data. ICU wards were full at 14 of Maryland’s 35 hospitals and emergency care sites, with capacity at 95 percent or more at an additional five facilities.

The greater Washington region on Thursday recorded 8,462 new coronavirus infections and 130 deaths. Virginia reported 5,294 new cases and 74 deaths, Maryland had 2,948 cases and 45 deaths, while D.C. had 220 cases and 11 deaths.

The daily death toll in D.C. was the highest since the earliest weeks of the pandemic, with victims ranging from 42 to 108 years old. The seven-day average number of daily deaths across the greater Washington region rose to 94, the most since May 8.