The rolling seven-day average number of cases across the region stood Friday at 8,269, down from 8,698 on Tuesday, which saw the highest daily average since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the number of vaccines distributed across the region is approaching 500,000. In Virginia, 237,855 first doses have been distributed, while the number is 195,220 in Maryland, according to state tracking websites. The District has administered 26,672 total doses, data shows.
Most vaccinations in Virginia have been administered by hospitals, which have given out more than 175,000 total shots, including 73,000 in the week ending Tuesday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Friday.
The state continues to vaccinate health care professionals, identified weeks ago as the top-priority population, even as Gov. Ralph Northam (D) gave health districts the approval to vaccinate those 65 and older and anyone with high-risk medical conditions.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Thursday that beginning next week, vaccine eligibility will be expanded to people 75 or older, while also including teachers and child-care providers.
In the District, anyone over 65 began to receive the vaccine Monday.
Officials across the Washington region this week have pleaded for more doses as demand for the vaccine outpaces supply.