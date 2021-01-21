She then extended the rule a week longer so restaurants wouldn’t attract tourists to the presidential inauguration, which she encouraged guests not to attend.

On Thursday, Bowser said some government-operated activities included in that “holiday pause” — indoor use of public libraries and the D.C. Circulator’s National Mall route — would stay on hiatus indefinitely. But restaurants can reopen, as long as they fill no more than 25 percent of their seats at a time.

AD

AD

The mayor also encouraged residents to peruse sit-down and takeout offerings during next week’s Restaurant Week promotion.

The city’s rules governing when it’s safe to resume certain activities are based on a set of 10 metrics, which each have a red, yellow and green level. Red indicates that the city should be in Phase 1, meaning some activities (including indoor dining) are unavailable. Yellow indicates Phase 2.

The city entered Phase 2 in June, and even as metrics have gone into the red zone, Bowser has indicated that she does not want to change phases.

The daily case rate has been in the red zone — meaning an average of more than 15 new cases per 100,000 residents each day — since November. On Thursday, it was deep in the red at 36.7, although below the record set 10 days earlier. One other metric also was red: the percentage of patients in the city’s hospitals who have coronavirus.

AD

AD

“We remain squarely in Phase 2,” Bowser said at a Thursday news conference. “We were taking advantage over the holiday, where we know that there could be more travel and gathering, to recommend less of that with this pause. And we extended that through the inauguration. And those things are over.”

The District reported 209 new infections and one virus-related death Thursday. Maryland reported 2,166 cases and 46 deaths, and Virginia reported 4,013 cases and 79 deaths.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and state Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon called for students across the state to be back in classrooms no later than March 1.

Salmon and Hogan urged in-person instruction for students with special needs and at least hybrid instruction with some in-person schooling for elementary school students. The call comes three days after K-12 teachers became eligible to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, although the rollout of the program has been spotty.

AD

AD

In a separate letter to the state’s influential teachers union, the pair wrote that “it is a moral imperative to provide all of our students with every opportunity to succeed in a safe learning environment,” and called on the union to throw its support behind returning students to classrooms.

“The roadblocks to resuming in-person instruction must cease,” they wrote to Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost. “We need to follow the science, and we must use the case studies from around the globe as a testament to the successful and safe return of students to their schools.”

All Maryland schools went virtual in March. Some resumed limited in-person instruction this fall, and others rolled back plans for more expanded in-person instruction in November as cases rose across the state. As of Thursday, 10 of Maryland’s 24 school districts have some in-person instruction, state officials said. Prince George’s and Montgomery County do not.

AD

AD

The District continues to hone its vaccination program. Bowser announced Thursday that Sibley Hospital will set up on-site vaccination clinics at the 14 public housing sites for senior citizens the city’s housing agency operates. The city also will open two new batches of vaccine appointments on its website every week.

At 9 a.m. each Thursday, appointments will open to residents of Zip codes that have had a higher volume of cases of the virus but fewer registrations for vaccines. Every Friday at 9 a.m., appointments will open to all eligible D.C. residents and workers. In both cases, appointments can be booked online or by phone.