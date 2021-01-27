Six members of the D.C. Council this week asked that the city replace a first-come, first-serve system with a waiting list for seniors. Residents must log on to a website or call a hotline at 9 a.m. Thursday or Friday to claim one of the day’s available vaccine appointments, which are often all snapped up within well under an hour.

AD

The health department said it won’t overhaul its system, but the agency announced Wednesday that it has altered it in ways meant to make it easier to use.

The changes will remove fully booked sites from a menu of options, allow printing of appointment confirmation for those without email addresses and streamline the process to prevent people from wasting time navigating the site and inadvertently losing appointments.

AD

City officials said they upgraded the infrastructure to handle more volume and increased the number of call-takers for booking by phone from 50 to 200.

The greater Washington region has reported a total of 870,977 known cases of covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 7,331 new infections Wednesday. And 14,119 people have died from the virus.

AD

In Richmond, Mayor Levar M. Stoney (D) said Wednesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus after the onset of mild symptoms Monday. He is working from home, and people he came into contact with are quarantining and taking necessary precautions, according to his office.

The mayor of Virginia’s capital city said more than 12,000 Richmonders have been infected with coronavirus, which continues to ravage the nationhb as more people are vaccinated each day and pharmacies work to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff.

AD

“As my personal experience should tell you, while there is reason to be hopeful due to the distribution of the vaccine, this pandemic is still far from over and must be taken seriously,” Stoney said.

AD

At least 912,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Maryland had administered 363,282 first doses while distributing 852,625 total doses of the vaccine.

In Virginia as of Tuesday, 497,581 first doses had been administered of the 1.1 million the state has distributed.

As of Saturday, the District had administered 51,421 of the 68,750 doses it received.

CVS and Walgreens, which have federal contracts to vaccinate residents and staff at nursing homes, are nearly finished giving first doses at clinics in residential facilities.

However, advocates are pushing health officials in Maryland to come up with a vaccination plan for seniors in independent living facilities, who were not included in the federal vaccination program.

AD

AD

“Independent living has fallen through the cracks,” said Joseph DeMattos, president of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland.

But those in independent living face many of the same challenges in getting appointments, she said, including lack of tech savvy and lack of transportation. Some were able to get vaccinated in Prince George’s County, she said, but that is no longer an option, as county officials announced this week they are canceling appointments for those who do not live or work in Prince George’s.

Elsewhere in Maryland, Anne Arundel County is lifting restrictions on restaurants, stores and churches, allowing them to operate at 50 percent. Movie theaters, which had been closed, will open at 25 percent. The new restrictions take effect Friday.