Since that change, the number of appointments claimed by residents of the three more affluent wards has dropped to 49.5 percent — indicating that when appointments are open to all, residents in those areas are getting most of the appointments.

On Thursday, when appointments were open only to prioritized Zip codes, they were claimed in less than 20 minutes.

Nesbitt noted that residents of Wards 2, 3 and 6 also are getting most of the appointments offered through channels other than the city’s portal, such as hospitals.

She said Thursday that she also is looking at possible changes to mask-wearing guidance in the city. Nesbitt said she does not suggest doubling up on masks but does recommend against single-layer cloth masks in favor of surgical masks and others that offer better protection.

Jurisdictions across the Washington region continued to alter their scheduling and distribution plans for vaccines as demand outstrips supply.

Montgomery County officials said this week that they are allowing some essential workers in priority group 1B and those ages 65 to 74 to preregister for vaccines.

After filling out the county’s preregistration form, residents still have to wait to receive an invitation link to sign up for an appointment, officials said Wednesday. That could take weeks as the county focuses on scheduling appointments for those older than 75, who have been able to preregister for the past two weeks.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) called on those further down the vaccine priority list not to sign up for appointments yet. The scheduling system used by the state and county is not designed to “differentiate” applicants based on what group they fall into, Elrich said.

Until officials can figure out how to “block out” those who are ineligible from registering, they are pleading with residents not to abuse the system. The county has had to cancel appointments made in recent days by residents in their 30s and 40s, he said.

“I’m begging, please let us get through elderly individuals in an orderly way,” Elrich said.

The county’s head of emergency management, Earl Stoddard, emphasized that the system is meant to serve as a “safety net for people who can’t get opportunities elsewhere.” He noted that various hospital systems in the county, including Adventist Health Care and Holy Cross, have started to offer vaccine appointments to the elderly.

D.C. and Maryland added 2,457 new coronavirus cases and 48 deaths on Thursday, while numbers in Virginia weren’t immediately available. Maryland added 2,190 cases and 41 deaths, and D.C. added 267 cases and seven deaths.

Infections rates have trended downward across the region for more than two weeks. The seven-day rolling average of new cases across D.C., Maryland and Virginia stood Thursday near 6,500 — down from a peak of 8,698 on Jan. 12. The number of deaths attributed to the virus has continued to hover at elevated levels.

