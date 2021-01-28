Since that change, appointments claimed by residents of the three affluent wards has dropped to 49.5 percent — an indication that when appointments are open to all, residents in those areas are getting most of the appointments.

Jurisdictions across the Washington region have altered their scheduling and distribution plans for vaccines in recent days as demand outstrips supply.

On Thursday in D.C., when appointments were open only to prioritized Zip codes, they were claimed in less than 20 minutes. Nesbitt noted that residents of Wards 2, 3 and 6 also are getting most of the appointments offered through channels other than the city’s portal, such as hospitals.

She said Thursday she also is looking at possible changes to the city’s mask-wearing guidance. Nesbitt said she does not suggest doubling up on masks but does recommend against single-layer cloth masks in favor of surgical masks and others that offer better protection.

In neighboring Montgomery County, officials said this week that they are allowing some essential workers in priority group 1B and those ages 65 to 74 to preregister for vaccines.

After filling out the county’s preregistration form, residents still have to wait to receive an invitation link to sign up for an appointment, officials said Wednesday. That could take weeks as the county focuses on scheduling appointments for those older than 75, who have been able to preregister for the past two weeks.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) called on those further down the vaccine priority list not to sign up for appointments yet. The scheduling system used by the state and county is not designed to “differentiate” applicants based on what group they fall into, Elrich said.

Until officials can figure out how to “block out” those who are ineligible from registering, they are pleading with residents not to abuse the system. The county has had to cancel appointments made in recent days by residents in their 30s and 40s, he said.

“I’m begging, please let us get through elderly individuals in an orderly way,” Elrich said.

The county’s head of emergency management, Earl Stoddard, emphasized that the system is meant to serve as a “safety net for people who can’t get opportunities elsewhere.” He noted that various hospital systems in the county, including Adventist Health Care and Holy Cross, have started to offer vaccine appointments to the elderly.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Thursday cited improving coronavirus metrics statewide in announcing that bars and restaurants will no longer be required to close at 10 p.m., beginning Monday. Indoor dining capacity will continue to be capped at 50 percent.

The governor’s change will have no practical effect in Maryland’s Washington suburbs, which have maintained tougher restrictions than those required at the state level. Hogan throughout the pandemic has let localities set a slower pace for reopening, which the region’s suburbs generally have done.

“With our data trends showing continued improvement, the holiday surges behind us, and the increasing speed of vaccinations, we are now able to take this step,” Hogan said in a statement.

Maryland’s seven-day average caseload on Thursday stood at 2,033, down from a peak of 3,228 on Nov. 12.

The greater Washington region added 7,578 new coronavirus infections and 128 fatalities on Thursday. Virginia added 5,121 cases and 80 deaths, Maryland added 2,190 cases and 41 deaths, and D.C. added 267 cases and seven deaths.

Infections rates have trended downward across the region for more than two weeks. The seven-day rolling average of new cases across D.C., Maryland and Virginia stood Thursday at 7,117 — down from a peak of 8,698 on Jan. 12. The number of deaths attributed to the virus has continued to hover at elevated levels, averaging about 100 each day.

